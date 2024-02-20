Currently, the rise of high protein diets has captured the attention of many, especially those interested in improving physical performance and body composition. However, recent research points to possible side effects that these diets could have on our health, particularly in regards to the cardiovascular system.

Proteins: between myth and science

Proteins are essential macronutrients for tissue development and repair, the production of enzymes and hormones, and other vital functions in the body. However, a study carried out by researchers at the University of Pittsburgh in the United States has raised alarms about the risks of excessive protein intake, specifically with regard to the increase in the risk of developing atherosclerosis, one of the main causes of cardiovascular diseases.

Atherosclerosis: A latent risk

The atherosclerosis, commonly known as “hardening of the arteries” , is a process in which deposits of fat, cholesterol and other substances accumulate in the arterial walls. This phenomenon can restrict blood flow and eventually lead to serious conditions such as heart attacks and strokes.

The study in question found that the consumption of high protein dietsparticularly those that exceed 22% of the recommended daily intake, can significantly increase the risk of atherosclerosis, mainly due to the increase in the amino acid leucine in the body.

Effects beyond the heart

In addition to the cardiovascular impact, experts at the Mayo Clinic have identified other risks associated with excess protein in the diet. These include:

– Bad breath: Result of the metabolization of certain amino acids.

– Constipation and other digestive problems : Due to the lack of fiber in diets focused mainly on protein consumption.

– Headaches and other symptoms: Which can arise as side effects of changes in diet and metabolism.

– Risk of kidney damage : In individuals with pre-existing kidney disease, excess protein can be exacerbated, endangering kidney function.

Towards conscious protein consumption

Given these findings, the need to approach protein consumption with a more balanced and conscious approach becomes evident. Experts advise against prescribing indiscriminate increases in protein intake without considering the possible repercussions on cardiovascular and general health.

Professional consultations

Before making significant changes to your diet, consultation with a professional is crucial. Of the health. A personalized approach can help determine the optimal amount of protein based on individual needs, without compromising other aspects of health.

The high protein diets They offer undoubted benefits for muscle development and fat loss, but they are not without risks. The key is balance and moderation, as well as choosing protein sources that complement a varied and nutrient-rich diet.