Coal-fired thermal plant in Alabama. ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP via Getty Images

“Change is coming, whether we want it or not.” That declares an extraordinary document entitled Preserving Coal Country [Proteger las regiones productoras de carbón] published on Monday by the United Mine Workers of America union – which in its heyday represented half a million miners – and in which it accepts the reality that coal is not coming back. He argues that the goal should rather be “a true energy transition, which improves opportunities for miners, their families and their communities.”

It’s good to see this kind of realism. Remember that back in 2016 Donald Trump promised to restore coal to its former greatness by reopening closed mines, and voters in regions dependent on coal mining believed him. Many of them surely still imagine that something like this is possible. However, the union understands that it does not. What has killed the mines has not been the “war on coal”, but technological advances, first in the extraction of natural gas and then in solar and wind energy. Generating electricity from coal would be economically unfeasible even if we didn’t have to worry about climate change.

More information

Of course, we have to worry about climate change, which constitutes an existential threat to civilization. The question is how to deal with that threat. The union document is in fact an endorsement, at least in principle, of the Biden Administration’s plans to make action on climate change central to increasing infrastructure spending, something we are now supposed to call Rebuild. Better, instead of New Green Pact, but it doesn’t matter. It’s also a small but heartening vindication of the idea behind the Build Back Better plan, the belief that climate action is more likely to be achievable if you avoid economic purism and rely more on the carrot than the stick.

Let’s take a position: conventional economic science suggests that the best way to limit greenhouse gas emissions is to tax carbon emissions or create an offset system in which polluters must buy emission rights. This is the argument behind some prominent initiatives such as the Climate Leadership Council, which included among its founding members a wide variety of business leaders and economists and some large multinationals. The council, whose creation was announced in 2017, proposes the creation of carbon taxes, the income of which would be redistributed to families. This plan is part of a “two-party roadmap” for action.

However, this is not the path the Biden administration is taking. Why? First, the economic arguments for relying solely on a carbon tax overlook the crucial importance of technological development. The reason why it seems much easier today than 12 years ago to achieve large emissions reductions is that renewables have made spectacular progress: since 2009, the cost of wind energy has fallen by 70%, and that of the solar, 89%.

And this technological advance has not occurred without more. It is due in part to investments made by the Obama Administration. These investments were ridiculed by conservatives; in 2012. However, looking at it in perspective, it is clear that public spending provided a crucial technological boost. And this indicates that public investment, added to, or even replacing the carbon tax, can offer a way forward in the fight against climate change.

Second, the idea that the carbon tax can win support from both parties is terribly naive. Only 14% of Republicans even accept the idea that climate change is a major issue. And redistributing the funds raised from that tax to families at large will not attract the votes of those who think that action against climate change will threaten their jobs and their communities. But what could win over at least some of those voters is the type of program that the miners’ union is calling for: specific spending on training for former miners and on development aid for communities that make a living from coal mining.

I don’t want to be too optimistic about Biden’s strategy. For starters, while there are good reasons not to want to rely solely on a carbon tax to fight climate change, public investments alone are probably not enough. We will almost certainly have to put a price on greenhouse gas emissions in the end, however difficult it may be from a political point of view.

On the other hand, while it is wonderful to see the miners union calling for policies that support “coal-producing regions,” not coal-related jobs, it is still too much to ask. Although COVID-19 has caused temporary disruptions, it remains true that the 21st century economy “wants” to concentrate good jobs in large metropolitan areas, with highly trained workforces. Encouraging job creation in West Virginia or eastern Kentucky will not be easy, and may be impossible.

But we can and must make a good faith effort to help workers and losing regions as we try to avoid environmental catastrophe, and generally to make climate change policy as digestible as possible, even at the cost of lose some effectiveness. Action against climate change is too important a task to insist that it must be done perfectly.

Paul krugman is a Nobel Prize in Economics © The New York Times, 2021

Translation of News Clips