The weekly “Oggi” has revealed numerous unpublished details on the life of the 36-year-old German, currently engaged with Ilary Blasi

New details emerge about the mysterious figure of Bastian Müller-Pettenpohlthe new boyfriend of Ilary Blasi: heiress, businessman and entrepreneur who, however, according to the latest sensational revelations, could not be exactly what you thought.

the revelations about ilary blasi’s boyfriend — As revealed by the weekly Todayin fact, the family business of the alleged scion (which deals with drilling and excavation for wells) would, on balance, be a small-scale realitywith just over 2 million euros in turnover, 16 employees and over 500 thousand euros in profits in 2021. Not only that, according to what was discovered by Todaythe company would also bank payables for 1.5 million euro and just 60 thousand euros of cash on hand. “They are no longer the Pettenpohls they once were. Here there are spas born thanks to their excavations at the end of the 19th century. In the 1960s they also worked in the Middle East” declared the mayor of Wächtersbachthe town where Bastian’s family lives. See also Inter, Riccardo Ferri new Club Manager of the first team

Bastian would be a butler — Second TodayBastian Müller-Pettenpohl allegedly set up a business for the creation of illuminated signs and in 2015 he would collaborate on reopening of a hotel of a nearby spa town taken over by a friend of his. Not only that, when he was 21, Bastian allegedly worked as a “butler” St. Moritz, term that comes into the environment used to indicate butlers. “They help customers with shopping, but they also act as drivers and are available 24/7,” Michael Lehnort told the newspaper. hotel manager where Bastian worked.

together in Rome — Last week Ilary Blasi and Bastian Müllerafter a series of holidays and short trips around the world, they allowed themselves a few days of leisure in Rome. It was the 41-year-old presenter who revealed the arrival of her new partner in the capital, who shared a story published by Bastian on her Instagram profile during a visit to one of the most evocative monuments in Rome: the Trevi Fountain. No official couple photos and no selfies together: Ilary Blasi and his partner have simply allowed themselves a day to discover the wonders of the capital, enjoying some well-deserved tranquillity. See also Flamengo took a key step towards the semifinal of the Copa Libertadores