Through his lawyer Alberto Rimmaudo, Alfredo Zenucchi has made it known that he wishes to see his wife one last time Rossella Cominotti. New details have emerged about the past of the 57-year-old man accused of the voluntary murder of the woman.

He finds himself locked in Massa Carrara prison Alfredo Zenucchi, the 57-year-old from Bonemerse, in the province of Cremona, accused of the voluntary murder of his wife, the 53-year-old Rossella Cominotti.

The woman's lifeless body was found inside a room of the Antica Locanda Luigina a hotel Mattarana of Carrodanonear La Spezia.

After killing her with a razor, Zenucchi first watched over the body for 36 hours, and then, on the morning of December 8, he left in his car. In the afternoon he was then tracked down and arrested.

To the Carabinieri the man has confessed everything, explaining that his and his wife's intention was to end it togetherbut that he couldn't find the courage.

The past of Rossella Cominotti's husband

Rossella and Alfredo had met in a bar in the village a few years ago. Together they had decided to to get married and, last January, to invest all their savings in the purchase of a newsstand.

A few weeks ago, again according to what the man told the investigators, in their minds it began to flash the idea of ​​taking their own lives together.

A first trythe two would have done it last December 29th, right inside the newsstand.

In the hotel room where the woman died, investigators also found a letter. Zenucchi declared that it was Rossella herself who wrote it and they both then signed it. This is another factor to clarify.

The 57-year-old's lawyer, who had the opportunity to meet him in prison, reported the man's words regarding the voices circulate on his dependence from narcotic substances and the alleged proximity to the world of Satanism.

Regarding the first, Zenucchi explained that drug addiction belongs to him pastas well as the recovery community period: “But when I feel like it, I do it. I've always had the same pusher”.

Regarding instead the tattoos with demonic symbols and his like to social pages of this kind, he declared that even in that case it was “stuff that dates back to twenty years ago, when I first became interested in something“.

Finally, Zenucchi would have expressed a wishto be able to see his Scarlett one last time, before they close the coffin.