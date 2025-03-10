A handful of great American corporations begin to show environmental insensibilities that could become a trend. Broadly speaking, the phenomenon replicates the inertia of a pendulum. After decades of growing ecological awareness, the business fabric has been practicing in recent years the so -called ‘Greenwashing’, that is, postureo in green matters. But the thing has not been there, since the ‘greenhusing’ begins to win. This last anglicism can be translated as ‘Green whisper’, Something similar to the premeditated intention of many companies to speak just – or nothing – about their commitments and compliance on the impact of their operations on the future well -being of the planet.

With that silence, companies do not reveal their seams or weaknesses in compliance with ESG standards (acronym for Environmental, Social and Governance). Groucho Marx could describe the situation with one of his most accurate phrases: “It is better to be quiet and seem silly than talking and clearing the doubts.”

But now the oscillatory movement approaches the “non -ecological (non -ecological), as a strategy to consider in the United States and countries of its orbit, in the heat of the ‘Trump era. The White House tenant does not hide its aversion towards postulates related to the reduction of emissions, recycling and progressive disuse of fossil plastics and fuels.

Before the new geopolitical environment, a document from the World Economic Forum wonders if the aforementioned ‘Greenhusing’ is really a reason for concern. Among other conclusions, John Letzing, manager of the non -governmental organization, He warns that “many companies choose these days not to say anything about their emission objectives”, to anticipate a impairment of transparency in climatic ambition.

American multinationals accept without grinding that Trump’s shadow is very elongated. A few weeks ago, the US president decreed the end of paper and cardboard straws to proclaim the plastic life. The occurrence was celebrated by Elon Musk, the richest man in the world and also responsible for the US government efficiency department.

But applause towards these controversial demonstrations are not limited to the owner of Tesla, X, Starlink, Boring Company and Xai, among other colossi. Also the first executives of Meta and Amazon, Mark Zuckerberg and Jeff Bezos, respectively, accommodate in Trump’s orbit, while other references are condescending with the same postulates. If among the priorities of Joe Biden he highlighted his efforts to reduce emissions between 61 and 66% to 20235, from Trump’s shore the greenhouse effect is openly denied, so the funds destined for that fight seems a waste called to eradicate. “There can be no global warming because some sites are heated and others cool”the tycoon snapped.

In the same direction, the president argued that “the level of the oceans will rise an eighth inch (0.32 centimeters) in the next 400 years, which will make we can enjoy more real estate in front of the sea,” he shared on the old Twitter.

‘PERFORA, CHAVAL, PERFORA’

Given that snowball of unpredictable dimensions, certain studies adventure that the administration of the Republican leader will cause up to 4,000 million tons of carbon dioxide in the same period.

The slogan “Perfora, kid, Trump’s drilling” during his recent electoral campaign also makes clear the intentions of the one he sends and most influences Development of oil, gas and coal extraction systems. Incentives for renewable energy or electric vehicles will be stored in the drawer, at least during the next four years of legislature. Wind energy will also face its particles of the desert, once the new president has put the land rentals and permits for the use of wind turbines under review.

It seems clear that Trumpist speeches permeate among the most interested companies in taking the photo with Trump. In this way, Google’s plans to bet on the use of nuclear mini reactors in their data centers. The fears regarding the energy expenditure that artificial intelligence entails have been outside the technological priorities agenda, for the simple reason that it is not the most appropriate time for these disquisitions.

As an example, the same expert of the World Economic Forum points out that “companies that openly manifest in favor of ecological initiatives and greater sustainability can face negative reactions. It is the case of the state of Texas, which recently prohibited local entities from doing business with certain banks meaning against fossil fuels and punishing certain little ecological investments.