When President Joe Biden came to power, he inherited a foreign policy disaster in Afghanistan. A year ago from now, his predecessor’s envoys negotiated with the Taliban movement on an agreement saying that the last American soldiers will leave the country by May 1, a date that is only six weeks away, and withdrawing on that date will mean the collapse of the elected government that the United States helped create. . Conversely, a decision to stay after May would expose the remaining US forces to the risk of resuming Taliban attacks.The wise course for Biden would have been to keep American soldiers in Afghanistan, to criticize “the Taliban” when they violate the agreement, and to negotiate a stronger and more permanent agreement. In any case, according to a memorandum dated January 4 from the Inspector General of the Treasury Department, Al Qaeda is currently gaining strength in Afghanistan while it continues to operate with the Taliban under the protection of the latter. The February 2020 agreement obliges the Taliban to issue instructions to its members to end cooperation with Al Qaeda and to pursue people and organizations that threaten US national security. This should be sufficient to render the date set by the agreement irrelevant.Unfortunately, the Biden administration appears to have made a decision that gives the United States the worst of both worlds. Biden now says that respecting the date of May 1 for the withdrawal of soldiers will be “difficult”, but he expects that American forces will not remain in the country for a very long time. In other words, the US forces will remain in Afghanistan, facing the threat of a new round of attacks that the Taliban are accustomed to. But it will not stay there for long, depriving the United States of its already diminishing influence to force the Taliban to adhere to the 2020 agreement.In fact, it is worse than that. Earlier this month, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken told the leaders of the Taliban and the Afghan government that Biden believed the best course of action was to accelerate peace negotiations. For this purpose, he asked the Turkish government to host peace talks in the coming weeks. In a letter to Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, Blinken wrote that the aim of the talks was “to get all parties to honor their obligations.” In fact, this makes it appear as if the two sides are sharing the responsibility for the escalation of the security situation in Afghanistan, while it is the “Taliban” that are intensifying their attacks on Afghan civilians.What’s more, the Turkish government is not a neutral arbiter. Consequently, the upcoming peace talks will give the “Taliban” a kind of privilege to “play in their field.” Also, choosing Turkey as the venue for the talks would be a reward for Erdogan.Also disturbing is Blinken’s invitation to the United Nations to host a high-level diplomatic conference for the United States and Afghanistan’s neighbors. In his letter to Ghani, Blinken wrote: “I firmly believe that these countries share a common interest in stabilizing Afghanistan, and they must work together to be successful.” However, among the participants in this conference are Russia, whom Biden accused on more than one occasion of working with the “Taliban” to allocate rewards for killing American soldiers, Pakistan, which Afghanistan has long accused of harboring the leadership of the “Taliban”, and Iran, which hosted the political leader of the “Taliban” from Order consultations in January.All this underscores the fundamental problem with Biden’s approach to Afghanistan (and it is also Donald Trump’s approach): that “the Taliban” are the cause of the Afghanistan crisis. To this day, the movement considers itself the only government of the country, and it is fighting a fierce war against any Afghans who disagree with it, without regard for the lives of civilians. It is an illusion to believe that the Taliban will agree to share power with the elected Ghani government when the remaining US forces withdraw from the country. In fact, that is what the supposed peace agreement Biden inherited says.Perhaps the best course for Biden, the United States and Afghanistan is to acknowledge that this agreement would never have succeeded, and that the few thousand American forces remaining in the country could be moved without difficulty. A recent study from the Center for Strategic and International Studies found that the annual US cost of its commitment to Afghanistan ranges between $ 10 billion and $ 20 billion. This is less than a third of the annual War on Terror budget, and a small number of the total US military budget. It is also a small price to pay to prevent a future 9/11-style attack. The alternative is to believe that the Taliban will not allow Afghanistan to become a safe haven for international terrorism, but this is not an option at all.

* An American political analyst

To be published in a special arrangement with the Washington Post and Bloomberg News Service.