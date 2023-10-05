After attending Wednesday morning’s hearings and claiming that he was “cornered” in his civil trial for alleged fraud in New York and could not campaign, former US President Donald Trump did not reappear during the afternoon. His “show is over,” said New York State Attorney General Letitia James, who is prosecuting the case, in a mocking tone.

On Wednesday, October 4, former US President Donald Trump abandoned the civil trial for fraud over the value of his real estate assets, a case that is being pursued in New York. The fact was taken advantage of by the state attorney general, Letitia James, to mock the tycoon and ensure that she would not allow herself to be intimidated by the tycoon.

“Mr. Trump is no longer here. The Donald Trump show is over. It has been nothing more than a political stunt, a fundraising operation,” said Letitia James, convinced that “justice will prevail” at the end of this trial that she herself initiated by filing a complaint.

The former US president, favorite in the polls for the future Republican primaries, was present at all the hearings since Monday in the Manhattan court and did not miss the opportunity to repeat to journalists that Letitia James is “corrupt”, “racist” and participates in a plot hatched by the side of current President Joe Biden, to prevent him from returning to the White House.

But after attending the proceedings on Wednesday morning and telling reporters that he was “cornered” in this trial and could not campaign, he did not appear again at the afternoon hearings.

Letitia James denounced his “offensive comments,” “which unfortunately fueled the violence.” “Comments that I would describe as inciting racial hatred and that unfortunately appeal to the deepest part of our humanity,” she added. “I will not be intimidated,” she assured.

New York Attorney General Letitia James speaks during a press conference, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, in New York. The attorney general of New York sued former President Donald Trump and his company on Wednesday, alleging corporate fraud that affected some of his most valuable assets, including properties in Manhattan, Chicago and Washington, DC. © AP/Brittainy Newman

A call to order

The hearings, which take place before the New York State Supreme Court, can be held without Donald Trump. The former president does not incur any criminal sanction in this case, but he is called to testify during the trial, which will last weeks, as are his two sons, Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr, also the subject of James’ complaint, as well as the Trump Organization.

On Tuesday, Judge Arthur Engoron harshly rebuked Donald Trump in full court, deploring a “degrading” post on his Truth Social network, in which he referred to his secretary as the “fiancee of (Chuck) Schumer,” leader of the Democratic majority of the Senate.

After this call for order, the magistrate formally prohibited the parties from attacking his team. “The judge already knows what he is going to do. He is a Democratic (Party) judge. Honestly, he has no choice. He is led by the Democrats,” Donald Trump accused this Wednesday.

Even before the start of the trial, in which Letitia James demands $250 million in financial penalties, Judge Engoron concluded that “repeated fraud” had been established.

Consequently, he ordered the withdrawal of business licenses in the state of New York from Donald Trump and his two children, as well as the confiscation of the companies subject to the complaint to place them in the hands of liquidators. Donald Trump’s lawyers formally appealed this decision on Wednesday, which would mean the partial dismantling of his real estate empire.

Adapted from its French original

With AFP