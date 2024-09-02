Piazza Makes Newspaper News. Surprising Trump Poll Relaunched

The seventh edition of the kermesse The Square as always he has provided several political ideas, the result of his accesses debates on the stage of Business in Ceglie Messapica (Brindisi), but also broader reflections, for example linked to the foreign policy and in particular in the upcoming elections in United States. A survey by Lab 21.01 launched in La Piazza has generated a great debate in the newspapers. Il Secolo d’Italia, highlighted the news: the 58.4% of Italians would vote for Donald Trump if he lived in the United States. But even more surprising was the data on the possible conflict resolution in the Middle East and Ukraine. Well the 73.8% of votersin fact, he is convinced that the tycoon is the right man to quickly put an end to the wars.

The survey clearly shows that line of the Italians on the two main ongoing conflicts. Regarding the war between Russia and Ukraine, 40.3% of Italians believe that Moscow and Kiev should resolve the situation on your own28.9% that other countries should continue to send weapons individually, 22.7% that Ukraine should cede part of its territory to Russia for peace and 8.1% that NATO should intervene directly. More specifically, for the majority of Italians (51.8%), our country should reduce aid currently sent to Ukraine. The confirmation of Ursula Von der Leyen as President of the European Commission: 64.3% of Italians say they are dissatisfied, while 65.3% think that Europe is hindering Italy’s economic and social development policies.