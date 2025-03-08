The US Department of Justice increased its efforts against the Google company to sell its Chrome browser, after a decision of a court last August, which found the guilty company of monopoly.

The agency today went to a federal court in Washington DC where it insisted on its November proposal to divide Google With the sale of the most popular browser in the world, according to The Washington Post.

Justice insisted on his request to the court that “Google must get rid of the Chrome browser, an important search point, to provide an opportunity to a new rival to operate an important gateway to search the Internet, “Free of Google monopoly control”says The Washington Post.

Maintaining the same line as the Department of Justice of President Joe Biden’s administration is the first important step of the antimonopoly division under the mandate of Donald Trump, and even before the new head of the division, Gail Slater, it was confirmed by the SenateHighlights the newspaper.

In August last year a federal judge determined that the company has violated the antimonopoly law in the Search online engines marketin the first major trial of this type against the Internet giant.

Judge Amit Mehta, from the Columbia district court, who had ruled that Google had an illegal monopoly, will decide on the final measures in April. Google spokespersons They did not respond immediately to a request for commentsalso the Washington Post.