The United States National Security Department (DHS) announced on Monday the launch of The application ‘CBP Home’ For irregular immigrants to ‘self -support’, notify their plans to leave the country, with the promise of allowing in the future the return by regulated roads.

The new application will replace APPs used during the government of Joe Biden (2021-2025) so that migrants ask for an appointment to present their cases before the US authorities in the entry ports. Trump suspended the ‘CBP One’ quotes a few minutes away from coming to power last January 20.

His government has urged the millions of undocumented people living in the United States to leave the country by their own means. ‘CPB Home’ is designed to that migrants notify their voluntary departure plans in the country.

“The ‘Self -export“It is the safest option for undocumented immigrants,” the DHS said in a statement.

“If they don’t, we will find them, we will deport them and they will never be able to come back,”

“It is not only safer, but also Save money from US taxpayers and allows the valuable resources of the Office of Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and the Customs Immigration and Control Service (ICE) to focus on dangerous criminal immigrants, “he added.

‘CBP Home’ also has a function for migrants who have abandoned the country present documents to verify their output, Although this option is only enabled for those who received a “humanitarian parole.”

Self -portion, requirement to return

The Trump government decided in February indefinitely freeze migratory requests of the people who arrived in the country through “Parole” programs promoted by their predecessor, Joe Biden, who benefited hundreds of thousands of people.

“Administration Biden abused the ‘CBP One’ application to allow more than a million immigrants to enter illegally in the United States. With the launch of the ‘CBP Home’ application, we are recovering the integrity of our migratory system, “said DHS secretary Kristi Noem.

“The ‘CBP Home’ application offers immigrants the option to leave now and self -portion, which would give them the opportunity to return legally in the future and live the American dream. If they do not, we will find them, we will deport them and they can never return, “he added.