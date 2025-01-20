Ivanka and Jaredscathingly nicknamed as “Jarvanka” during the first presidency of trumphave been left out of the inner circle. tiffanyNor does it manage to fully enter the dynamics of the nearby core. The two oldest children Don Jr. and Ericthey remain on the sidelines: the first dedicated to his personal hobbies and the second leading the family business. However, the new rising figure is Barronthe only son of Melaniawho has just come of age.

The most evident proof that Trump sees him as his most promising and suitable heir is on social networks. This week, the former president shared a viral meme that compares a photo of himself as a young man with a current photo of Barron, highlighting their striking resemblance. Beneath the images, red letters, worthy of a series about family dynasties, proclaimed: “LEGACY.” None of his other children can boast such a message.

Only after Trump left White Houseand thanks to the torrent of authorized, unauthorized and semi-authorized biographies, the world learned that the former president was fed up with the constant presence of his daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner in the seat of power. According to these revelations, he even tried to get one of his chiefs of staff, John Kellysent them away, knowing that he could not do so directly due to blood ties.

After the assault on the Capitol, both Ivanka and Jared seemed to fade from Trump’s inner circle. They remained silent, they retired to an exclusive island of millionaires in Florida and, apparently, they ended their political relationship with the patriarch. However, the cost of this distance has been evident: they have been left out of Trump’s dazzling return, where the family that matters now is not the one of blood, but the one that is chosen.









This new family seems to be headed by Elon Musk. In the soirees of the mansion Mar-a-Lagothe billionaire owner of tesla and the social network x appears omnipresent. He calls himself “the first friend”, gives advice, participates in meetings and joins the most strategic calls. The circle of power has changed, and in it, Musk occupies a privileged place even in group photos, for which Melania usually disappears.

Barron, your digital strategist with young people

There is an obvious element of gratitude: Musk spared no effort or resources to support Trump, going so far as to organize raffles of one million dollars a day to mobilize volunteers and secure the campaign machinery. For his part, Barron Trump, the youngest son, emerged as an unexpected advisor, familiar with social networks and digital platforms. With an eye on younger generations, especially Generation Z, he guided his father on how to gain relevance in spaces that many Democrats had never heard of, such as Twitch either Discordadapting the message to the codes of these platforms.

Like so many children of older parents, he acted not only as a strategist but also as an interpreter of the digital world, suggesting strategic directions, teaching tricks, and probably fixing his father’s phone more than once. His mother, Melania, has already announced that Barron will have his own room in the White House, not like the rest.