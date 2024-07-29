Bitcoin investors are rubbing their hands at the prospect of a president openly in favour of the main cryptocurrency arriving at the White House for the first time. Aware of the electoral boost that the tens of millions of crypto believers would give him, and encouraged by the large donations from this nascent lobby, Donald Trump applied this Saturday during his speech at the Bitcoin 2024 conference in Nashville to occupy that place: he promised to turn the United States into “the crypto capital of the planet and the world superpower of bitcoin”, create a national reserve in that currency and fire, on the first day of his mandate, the president of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC), Gary Gensler, known for his zeal in the regulation of these assets, and therefore one of the most hated men by supporters of cryptocurrencies.

As a result of the before, during and after of Trump’s words, the price of bitcoin has perked up, with a 7% revaluation in five days, which has led it to reach a six-week high of around $70,000 on Monday. The idea of ​​the world’s leading power having a pro-crypto leader is no longer a utopia, and with polls still giving Trump the favorite —albeit by a smaller margin after the change of Democratic candidate—, investors are discounting a more friendly regulation after years of clashes with Washington.

The Spaniard Alvaro D. Maria, author of The Philosophy of Bitcoin (Deusto), was one of the attendees at the event in Nashville. In his opinion, it marks a turning point. “We are already beginning to see that the main criticism of bitcoin, that the States will attack it, is quickly being surpassed by a greater understanding of the asset and by the strength of its community. Here it happens like with gunpowder: you cannot be a supporter or a detractor, simply the one who adopts it first will benefit, and the one who pursues it, makes it difficult for its population to access it and learns to use it later is shooting themselves in the foot,” he says.

Trump took advantage of the Biden administration’s poor rapport with the crypto universe in recent years, accusing the current president and his vice president, Democratic candidate Kamala Harris, of embarking on an “anti-bitcoin crusade.” According to him Financial TimesDemocrats are trying to channel their relationship with this group —whose electoral and economic power is growing—, something that would be easier now that Biden is not the candidate. This has materialized in several face-to-face meetings: Harris has already held meetings with executives of some of the main firms in this industry, including Coinbase, Circle and Ripple Labs.

But rebuilding years of disagreements is not easy. Trump, who in the past called bitcoin a “fraud against the dollar” and has repeatedly taken a stand against cryptocurrencies, is now clearly ahead in the preferences of these voters. And in Nashville he used hyperbole to please the ears of the thousands of people who came to hear him. He compared the emergence of bitcoin to that of the steel industry 100 years ago, recalled that it already exceeds the value of the oil company ExxonMobil in terms of capitalisation, and predicted that in 15 years it will become the most valuable asset in the world.

He also turned the development of the sector into a geopolitical issue, warning that if the United States does not take the lead, China and other countries will. “If bitcoin is on its way to the moon, as we say … I want the United States to be the nation that leads the way.” With these recent gains, bitcoin is approaching its all-time highs of last March, when it rallied above $73,000 on the boost provided by the SEC’s approval of ETFs.

Follow all the information of Five days in Facebook, X and Linkedinor in our newsletter Five Day Agenda