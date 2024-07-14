Home page politics

From: Fabian Hartmann

Press Split

The attack on Donald Trump has reignited a familiar fear in the USA: that the safety of politicians is not guaranteed. The attempted assassination has historical precedents.

Butler/Washington, DC – When Donald Trump was shot at during his campaign appearance in Butler, Pennsylvania, early Saturday evening (6:08 p.m. local time), panic broke out in the audience. The shooter was then killed by Secret Service officers, and another person in the audience died. The FBI described the incident as an “attempted assassination.” It is likely to have consequences for the US election campaign. How far-reaching they will be remains to be seen.

The mood is at its worst the day after the attempted assassination of Trump

Leading politicians publicly expressed their regret and shared their feelings about the incident. The situation in the United States is tense the day after the attack. CNNthe attempted assassination of Trump once again brings to mind a disturbing chapter in US history. The fear of assassinations of US presidents has grown historically. But the reason is not only the assassination of John F. Kennedy in 1963, but a number of others.

Bleeding from his ear and visibly in shock, Trump remained in cover for a few moments before Secret Service agents surrounded him protectively. A few last shots were fired before the situation seemed to be secure for the time being a short time later. For some US citizens of older generations, this may bring back memories of the television images that broadcast the assassination of John F. Kennedy from Dallas to the world on November 22, 1963.

Historic turning point: The fatal assassination of John F. Kennedy in November 1963

In the fall of 1963, Kennedy and his political advisers were preparing for the next presidential campaign the following year. Although he had not yet officially announced his candidacy, the JFK Library that he would run again. Excited crowds lined the streets of Dallas on November 22nd and waved to the Kennedys. At around 12:30 p.m. their car turned into Dealey Plaza.

Issue of the “Daily Oklahoman” from November 25, 1963 © IMAGO/DOUG HOKE/THE OKLAHOMAN

Then suddenly: the bang of loud shots. The bullets hit Kennedy’s neck and head, who then collapsed onto his partner. The car raced to Parkland Memorial Hospital, just a few minutes away. But little could be done for the president. A Catholic priest was called to administer the last rites. At 1 p.m. Kennedy was pronounced dead.

Abraham Lincoln was the first US president to be assassinated

The case of the assassinated John F. Kennedy is by no means the only one in US history. In total, four sitting US presidents have been assassinated, and three of them before JFK: Abraham Lincoln (1865), James A. Garfield (1881) and William McKinley (1901).

Abraham Lincoln was assassinated on the evening of April 14, 1865. Lincoln was attending a special screening of the comedy “Our American Cousin” that evening. According to the Library of Congress at Ford’s Theatre by his wife Mary Todd Lincoln, a twenty-eight-year-old officer named Major Henry R. Rathbone, and Rathbone’s fiancée Clara Harris.

A historical engraving shows John Wilkes Booth fleeing after the assassination of President Abraham Lincoln © IMAGO/xLIFE_Picture_Collectionx

After the play ended, a figure with a drawn derringer pistol entered the presidential box, took aim and fired. Lincoln slumped forward. The assassin, John Wilkes Booth, dropped his pistol and brandished a dagger. Rathbone lunged at him, forcing the murderer to the box railing. Booth jumped from the balcony but caught on a flag, breaking a bone in his leg as he landed. Although injured, he hurried out the back door and disappeared into the night on horseback.

Assassinated US presidents: Garfield and McKinley were also killed by assassinations

On July 2, 1881 – about four months after taking office – James A. Garfield, the 20th President of the United States, took a short trip to Williams with two of his sons. Garfield was visiting college there and was supposed to give a speech. But as he walked through the train station, an armed man appeared behind Garfield and shot him twice. One bullet penetrated his lower back. But the then US President did not die immediately and was taken back to the White House. There, doctors tried to remove the bullet – but were unsuccessful. Garfield suffered for more than two months before finally dying on September 19 at the age of 49.

The 25th US President William McKinley also died as a result of gunshot wounds in an assassination attempt. The perpetrator turned out to be a man named Leon Czolgosz on September 14, 1901. He shot McKinley during a public appearance at the Pan-American Exhibition in Buffalo, New York. Doctors initially believed that President McKinley would survive the assassination attempt, although only one bullet could be removed. On October 29 of the same year, his murderer Czolgosz was executed.

There have also been unsuccessful assassination attempts like the one on Trump – for example on Ronald Reagan

However, as in the case of the attempted assassination of Donald Trump, there are also attacks that failed – or those that were prevented in time. One of the first was the assassination attempt on the 40th US President Ronald Reagan, which was carried out by John Hinckley, Jr. on the afternoon of March 30, 1981 at 2:27 p.m. (local time) in front of the Hilton Hotel in Washington, DC. Ronald Reagan and the three other injured people survived the attack, however. Reagan returned to the White House on April 25, 1981.

In the case of the latest attack, the attempted assassination was not against a sitting US president, but against a former one who is now up for re-election. On Monday, the republican At their party convention in Milwaukee, they will officially nominate Donald Trump as their presidential candidate for the US election in November. It remains to be seen how the assassination attempt in Butler will affect the election campaign. (fh)