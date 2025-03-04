The Trump administration suspends offensive cyber operations against Russia

The newspaper The New York Times Inform On Monday that the US Secretary of Defense, Pete Hegseth, has ordered the cyber command to stop the offensive operations against Russia, within the framework of the efforts of the administration of President Donald Trump to improve relations with Moscow and that the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, participates in the peace negotiations in Ukraine.

The prestigious newspaper quotes an official and two other former officials with knowledge of Hegseth’s instructions, who have not been made public but who are part of a broader reevaluation of operations against Russia.

Also the CNN report chain that the US government has suspended “the operations and planning of offensive cyber operations against Russia,” according to a senior official. The official has considered that it is a “great blow”, since such operations require time and investigation to be carried out; In addition, he has warned that the suspension leaves the US more vulnerable to potential cyber attacks in Moscow.

From the US Department of Defense, a senior official has declared CNN that “there is no higher priority for the Secretary Hegseth than the security of combatants in all operations, including cyber domain.”