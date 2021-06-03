The United States Department of Justice secretly obtained, during the Donald Trump administration, the telephone records of four journalists from The New York Times as part of an investigation into the leakage of classified information to these reporters. The news, advanced this Wednesday night by the New York newspaper, joins others published in recent days about the espionage of journalists from The Washington Post and from the CNN chain in order to uncover its sources.

Specifically, the department obtained the telephone records of Matt Apuzzo, Adam Goldman, Eric Lichtblau and Michael S. Schmidt corresponding to the first four months of 2017 (between January 14 and April 30). He also obtained a court order to seize email records – not their content – although this data was not seized in the end. The department itself informed journalists affected by this controversial action by the previous government on Wednesday, which jeopardizes the trust of confidential sources. The rest of the spied reporters were also briefed by the department for weeks. According to spokesman Anthony Coley, in a statement, the interventions took place between 2019 and 2020.

When the first actions were known, the current president, Joe Biden, pointed out that this type of behavior “is simply wrong” and assured that he will not allow them to take place under his Administration. Director of The New York Times, Dean Baquet, warned this Wednesday that this espionage “seriously undermines the freedom of the press” and “threatens to silence the sources” on which a newspaper depends to be able to inform the public “about what the Government is doing.”

In the case of Post, the journalists investigated had been investigating Russian interference in the 2016 presidential elections. The courts have not specified this time which article motivated the controversial measure, but the Times believes that, in his case, it has to do with one of April 22, 2017, signed by the four spied journalists, which dealt with how the then director of the FBI, James Comey, during the electoral campaign handled the investigations into the use of a private mail server by the Democratic candidate, Hillary Clinton, when she was Secretary of State under Barack Obama.

Comey, who would eventually become an enemy to Trump, had decided to announce in July 2016 that he recommended not to prosecute Clinton. The article of Times cited a document, supposedly obtained by Russian pirates and whose existence was classified, in which a Democratic position was confident that the then attorney general, Loretta Lynch, of the Barack Obama administration, would not impute Clinton. Comey, according to the newspaper, feared that if Lynch announced the decision not to indict Clinton and that document was leaked, he would call into question the independence of his investigations.

The Trump Administration already warned at the beginning of its journey that it intended to investigate the leaks to the press, an intention that sparked sparks in one of the countries as a greater protection for press freedom, included in the First Amendment of the Constitution and reaffirmed as a sacrosanct right in 1971 after the publication by The New York Times of the famous Pentagon Papers, which contained confidential information about the Vietnam War. The justice then established, however, that the leakage of classified material should be condemned, although not its publication, as it was shown that it was in the public interest.

In May 2017, the White House issued a statement in which it promised to prosecute “with the full force of the law” those who leak classified information. In this way he responded toto publication in The New York Times of the details about the artifact used in the Manchester attack thanks to data provided by British intelligence to US spy agencies.