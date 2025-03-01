The flow of weapons from the US to Ukraine has been a decisive element in kyiv’s resistance to the Russian invasion. The fiasco of the meeting between Donald Trump and Volodimir Zelenski, which ended in a anger in front of the cameras in … The White House, threatens to cut the tap and leave the Ukrainian army in a situation of great weakness.

After shouting between the two leaders, high positions of the Trump administration assured several US media that US’s help could be canceled immediately, including final shipments of authorized weapons and paid in the last stage of the previous government, that of Joe Biden.

So far, the US has approved the sending of weapons and military equipment worth 67,000 million dollars to your allied country. Of them, according to the figures of the Pentagon, they remain 3,850 million dollars for going to Ukraine. And there are also shipments committed to the US military industry. His future, and the approval of additional shipments is now committed by the outbreak of relations between the two countries in the oval dispatch.

Trump himself advanced in front of Zelenski the possibility that Ukraine ceases to have the military support of the world’s first power. “Either we reached an agreement or you stay out,” the US president threatened about the signing of an agreement on his country’s access to Ukrainian mineral resources, which was raised as a way to maintain support for Ukraine, but that did not include the security guarantees that Zelenski demanded before a possible new aggression of Russia. «And if we are out, you will have to fight for your own. And it won’t be pretty, ”Trump apostilled.

Resist in front of Russia

Zelenski has insisted, before and after the anger with Trump, that the possibilities of resisting Russia without the support of the US are scarce. But that support is increasingly complicated in American politics. Already last year, with the House of Representatives under republican control, the deputies took several months to reach an agreement to continue financing the war in Ukraine for Trump’s pressures. The now president – and, much more than him, his vice president, JD Vance – defended in the campaign that it is time to close the tap and find peace even in conditions – folded in territorial integrity, renounces NATO – that have been inadmissible so far for kyiv and Washington.

From the invasion of Russia three years ago, the Pentagon has announced 72 Armament shipments Of its own – for a total of 33.8 billion dollars – and has created a fund for Ukraine to understand the US industry for another 33,200 million.

Since Trump’s arrival to power on January 20, the Pentagon has not announced any sending of weapons, not even the little that had already been approved and paid. And now they could be permanently canceled.