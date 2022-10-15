“Dahmer” continues to dominate the top 10 on Netflix. The television series, starring Evan Peters, recounts the crimes of the ‘Milwaukee Cannibal’ until his death in prison. However, this is not the only title created by Ryan Murphy that has made its way among the most watched streaming.

After its recent premiere, “Vigilante” has displaced “Contigo capitan” in the ranking and has positioned itself in second place among the most popular. Thanks to its disturbing plot, thousands are playing it, but did you know that it is based on real events?

What is “Watchman” about?

“Disturbing letters. Strange neighbors. Sinister threats. A family moves into the house of their dreams, but soon discovers that they have inherited a nightmare”, indicates the official synopsis of Netflix.

The story of “Vigilante” in real life

“The watcher” (as it is titled in English) inspires its narrative in the real case of Derek Y Maria Broaddus. Both were looking for a home to live and raise their family, so they saw that dream come true in the suburban house at 657 Boulevard in Westfield, New Jersey.

However, they soon found out that it would be their new nightmare, as they started finding threatening notes even before they moved in. The letters they sent, according to Collider, referred to the couple’s children as “young blood” and noted that if the children played in the basement, no one would be able to hear them scream.

These letters were signed by a certain ‘watchman’, a person of unknown identity who claimed to have been the guardian of the house and the ‘observer’ of the occupants for some time.

The Police initiated the investigations of the case and, for some moment, it was believed that it was a neighbor who was trying to instill fear among the new inhabitants. But, despite the efforts of the officials, the origin of the letters or who sent them was never determined.