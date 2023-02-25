Pain and drama. Netflix has released “The Strangers” and the film is already one of the most viewed streaming, but few know the real events that inspire it.

After “Revenge” dominated the top of Netflix movies, now “The strangers” It is the tape that makes its way among the most viewed streaming. Its psychological horror plot, directed by the debuting filmmaker in feature films Nathaniel Martello-Whitehas caused a stir among fans of the genre, as it brings us closer to the life of Neve, a woman who lives an apparently perfect routine, until the children she abandoned a few years ago return to unleash hell on her new family.

Neve’s past hides a twisted reality, which will surface in the least expected way. Thus, the events that inspire the story of this film, although less dramatic, do not dilute the uncomfortable essence that the audiovisual production that portrays them evokes.

Is “The Strangers” inspired by real life?

The short answer is yes. Martello-White recently spoke with the Radio Times portal about this film for Netflix and it was there that he revealed the origin of his project, although she took certain licenses to make her film.

“It was about a woman who was essentially in denial about the fact that she had two black children. She also had two very light-skinned, almost white children, and this woman was biracial. And I was really struck by the complexities of that situation, like what would she do someone felt they had to erase their past and deny it,” the filmmaker specified.

It was his mother who told him this story, but she did not give all the details. Still, it was enough of a starting point to pitch the pitch to Netflix and now have one of the most watched tapes on the service.

Ashley Madekwe as Neve for “The Strangers.” Photo: Netflix

The film that inspired the director of “The Strangers”

Despite the compelling story he had in mind, Martello-White also found inspiration in another acclaimed work in the genre: Jordan Peele’s “Get out”.

“I came away from that experience (see ‘Get out’) thinking that it had to be something very personal that explored race in a very complex way, but also had a genre element that made it more universal and far-reaching,” he explained. the filmmaker.