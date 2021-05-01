Eleven workers sitting on a beam at the top of a skyscraper, at lunchtime, without any security. Behind them –250 meters below– you can see, blurred, the city of New York. The image is shocking.

Because of the location in which it was captured and the beauty of its composition, as well as the quality of the negative and because it was taken without a tripod, in production conditions as difficult as those of the workers who served as models, it became an emblematic photo Y one of the most famous in history.

.For years specialists wondered if it was not a photomontage, over time it was proven that it was not. If you saw her once, it is almost impossible to forget her.

After the crack



The stock market crash in 1929 had dragged the country into an unprecedented economic crisis, but three years later, very little by little, the cities were beginning to rebuild.

With the impulse of great fortunes, architectural masses were built such as the Rockefeller center -a set of 14 buildings- where this image was taken, and the Empire State Building, among others.

They got up, too, to create employmentOne in ten New Yorkers were out of work and those who did faced very demanding, and even deplorable, conditions.

The shot was made on the 69th floor of the RCA building, and every year it is viralized by thousands of users on social networks: it is the most chosen to represent, on May 1, the Labor Day.

.In the 1930s, New York rose to the sky with the pretense of becoming what it would end up being: an icon, of the might of the United States and of the dreams and ambitions of its inhabitants.

Of course, that image was made at the expense of the thousands of workers who worked to be able to eat, in exchange for poor pay and with often shameful employment conditions.

During those years, more than 400 workers died in less than a decade: mostly immigrants, who charged a dollar and a half an hour. So the image also represents in its own way the precarious working conditions of the time.

It is also said that at that time, unemployment had generated such havoc that below those who climbed the towers there were hundreds or thousands of unemployed waiting for someone to fall to take their place …

Another fact: it was statistically proven that every ten floors built, a worker died. They had a motto: “We don’t die, they kill us.” A rule of thumb that they had, up there, was “don’t look down.”

The snapshot was first published on October 2, 1932, in the Sunday supplement of the New York Herald Tribune, no signature. No one imagined then that it would become one of the most famous photos in history.

.It was attributed to two photographers, but it was finally proven that he had done them Charles Ebbets, for a series called VertigoAlthough on the day of the shooting there was another artist who had taken photos in the Empire State Building and who at one point was believed to be the author.

Ebbets died in 1978 and never learned of the unprecedented success his photo would end up having in the age of social media.

The image became so famous that there is even a documentary, Men at Lunch, by the Irish brothers Eamonn and Sean O’Cualain, who tells their story. There are also those who find him a resemblance to The Last Supper, dthe great Leonardo Da Vinci.

PK