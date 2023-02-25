The old man went every Friday to the post office in the port in search of a letter that brought with it the veteran’s pension. Since he did not arrive, he saw no other way out than to sell the fighting cock of his murdered son, the last possession on earth that anchored him. Gabriel García Márquez reflected in The colonel has no one to write to him, one of the novels he wrote after winning the Nobel Prize for Literature, the anguish for the subsistence of an ex-combatant of the Thousand Days War, a civil dispute that took place in Colombia at the end of the 19th century and the beginning of the 20th. The writer always said that he had been inspired by what had happened to his grandfather, Colonel Nicolás Ricardo Márquez Mejía. What was kept is that the grandfather died before the law that rewarded veterans came out and it was actually the grandmother, Tranquilina Iguarán Cotes, who took care of all the paperwork, as two Colombian investigators have just revealed.

Colonel Márquez’s life is almost as fascinating as that of the characters his grandson invented. He fought on the side of the liberals until he surrendered, with all the troops in Riofrío, in the department of Magdalena, in 1902. He did so before Florentino Manjarrés, whose trusted man was José María Valdeblánquez, one of the two sons he had had the colonel out of wedlock. The other, also a conservative, had been killed by liberals in a previous war. Defeated in front of his son, Colonel Márquez returned to civilian life and lived more than three decades as a war veteran, until he died in 1937. García Márquez lived with him, his parents leaving him in his care since he was a baby, and he always said that one of his first childhood memories was sleeping on a mattress next to the colonel’s bed. In the novel, it is that sad and defeated man on the battlefield who spends his entire life waiting for a pension, while considering selling the fighting cock.

Petition before the authorities of García Márquez’s grandmother, who claimed a widow’s pension from Colonel Márquez, a veteran of the War of a Thousand Days. Archive of the city of Valledupar

In real life things happened differently. One of the researchers, Ernesto Altahona, 37 years old —the other is Carlos Linan, gabologist—, has found in a file the journey that followed the claim for the colonel’s pension. Altahona, dedicated to the cryptocurrency business in the United States, got there because he spends hours diving into the archives of his city, Valledupar, cradle of vallenato, purely as a hobby. In one of those searches he came across the documentation of García Márquez’s grandfather and discovered something that not even the writer’s biographers had found: that in truth first it was the grandmother first and then her children who obsessively pursued that pension for having participated in that remote warfare.

Before his death, the colonel prepared all the documentation, but never processed anything in the Napoleonic Colombian bureaucracy. Tranquilina Iguarán took care of it, tenaciously. However, she got nothing. After her death, it was her eldest son who tried it, without any success either. “The money never came. Identical to what happens in the book,” explains Altahona, who insists that until now no one had made such a precise connection between what the greatest figure of Colombian letters recounted in fiction and what actually happened. García Márquez took to his grave many of the myths that surrounded his life as a child abandoned by his parents, as a talented journalist, and later as a world-famous writer.

War Archive Documents. Archive of the city of Valledupar

One of the most interesting threads that emerges from this story is that of the life of José María Valdeblánquez, stepbrother of the writer’s father. I mean, his uncle. In living to tell it, García Márquez’s autobiography, maintains that he was a senator during the Thousand Days’ War and that in that capacity he attended the signing of the Liberal surrender at the nearby Neerlandia farm. “In front of him, on the side of the defeated, his father,” he writes in his memoirs. The data is inaccurate. Valdeblánquez, explains the researcher Altahona, rose socially during the war, when he became the right hand of the conservative Manjarrés. It was later, risen to that reputation of a virtuous man, that he became a senator. Curiously, during his life he wrote several books that are of some importance in the region, such as History of the Department of Magdalena and the Territory of La Guajira. That’s what uncle and nephew had in common, books. And an event that one lived as a present and that the other took to literature as a myth, which gave rise to writing a novel that will last until the last sun of humanity.

