In 2003 it premiered ‘Road to terror’a film that marked the beginning of a saga full of macabre murders and cannibalism. This horror film franchise, also known as ‘Wrong Turn’, tells the story of a family of cannibals that lives deep in the forest and stalks anyone who decides to enter. Although it is a franchise well known to suspense lovers, few know what it was inspired by. Alan B. McElroy to write it.

For this reason, in this note, we will tell you all the details and the macabre true story on which the ‘Road to Terror’ film saga was based.

The true story of the ‘Road to Terror’ saga

Like many other horror films, the saga ‘Road to terror’ is no exception in terms of basing its plot on real events. As we mentioned, this tells the story of a family of cannibals that hunts people who enter the forest where they live to torture them to death and eat them. This, as is known, is a real event that occurred in Edinburgh, Scotland.

This macabre story dates back to the end of the 16th century, a time in which there existed a family of which one of its members, Alexander Sawney, tired of living in misery, decided to escape with his girlfriend to start a new life. However, not having the necessary resources to survive, the couple began to assault people who crossed their path. Therefore, to stay hidden, they searched and found a kind of shelter in a cave near the sea, in which, when the tide rose, the entrance was covered. Definitely the perfect hideaway.

However, little by little their family grew to the point where they reproduced among themselves and resources became increasingly scarce, so they resorted to cannibalism. Others claim that, not having anything to eat, they began to kill the people they attacked and devour them. In one of these many murders, according to one of the versions, they were discovered by a group of tourists, who notified the authorities of the time and, quickly, wiped out the entire family of cannibals.

The first ‘Road to Terror’ film was released in 2003. Photo: 20th Century Fox

How many ‘Road to Terror’ movies are there?

The saga of ‘Road to terror’ either ‘Wrong Turn’ It has seven horror films. Below, we leave you the lists with their names and years of release.