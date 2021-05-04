“They are from five corners, the Sinchis are entering. They are going to kill students, huantinos at heart. Yellowish, yellowing, Broom flower ”. This is just a fragment of the song “Broom flower”, the same one that has been talked about again as a result of some controversial comments issued by Milagros Leiva.

Over the years, many have erroneously asserted that the Ayacucho huayno interpreted by Martina portocarrero makes an apology for terrorism, and that has even been written by Abimael Guzmán; however, this has no relation to Shining Path, since it is, in reality, a tribute to the martyrs of free education.

In 1969, the Government of Juan Velasco Alvarado approved Supreme Decree 006, which eliminated free education for those students who have failed a course and which stipulated that if this happened, parents would have to pay S / 100 monthly. This situation generated rejection and indignation in all corners of Peru, but particularly in Huanta, Ayacucho.

The residents of the area raised protests in which they were violently reprimanded by the forces of order. During these events, the premises of the Civil Guard and the PNP were burned and, as a result, there were more than 20 deaths, including students and peasants.

On June 25, two days after the massacre in Huanta, the Velasco Alvarado dictatorship restored free education with Decree Law 17717.

Shortly after, the Ayacucho professor Ricardo Dolorier Urbano wrote the song “Broom flower” to keep alive the memory of the 1969 rebellion. Two students of the composer were killed during the protests.

