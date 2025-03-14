03/14/2025



Updated at 5:01 p.m.





The output of David Cantero Mediaset surprised everyone. The presenter has closed a 15 -year stage at the head of ‘Informative Telecinco’ after both parties closed “the conditions” of his departure, as the chain reported in a statement on March 6.

At present, the journalist was in charge of the weekend’s news edition with María Casado. “He has contributed rigor, closeness and unmistakable style,” the group defended in its statement. “His contribution has been essential in the evolution of the chain’s information services,” the note settled.

A day later, the journalist issued a statement through his profile of Instagram where he gave his version of his departure from Mediaset. “Well, life is a succession of changes, more or less unexpected and transcendental, and this is,” said David Cantero in the video.

«You know that I am very discreet, I have gone without making noisealmost silent (…) I’m leaving Mediaset Quietthey have been 15 extraordinary years and I leave behind countless good memories, good moments and friends that I am going to miss a lot, ”said the presenter of ‘Telecinco news’.









In addition, Cantero wanted to make it clear that his departure from Mediaset was «A separation of mutual agreementfriendly, agreed, hard, but kind »and that it was not a retirement:« It is not in my plans for the moment, I have simply entered another new stage ».

Next, the presenter dropped that the decision was due, among other reasons, to a business issue. «Things change, the circumstances change, Business dynamics change, personal too. The TV does not stop changing, sometimes you have to make these types of decisions, which are difficult, but it has been done sensibly and meditated by both parties, ”explained the journalist, who had words of affection for two of those who have been his companions, María Casado and Isabel Jiménez.

The true reason for the departure of David Cantero de Telecinco

A week after the announcement of the departure of Cantero de Mediaset, it has gone to the light the real reason which caused the presenter to close a 15 -year stage in Telecinco: A “budget” reason by the chain.

As the specialized television account has revealed this Friday ‘Little TV passes‘-In’ something happens tv’-, Mediaset is in a moment of changes that have led to a reduction in the budget for news.

«David was one of the most veteran and from the group A ‘surprising and difficult economic renegotiation was attempted to acceptthat has been extended more than what has been told, ”he said in his social networks ‘little TV’, which has advanced that in the coming months there will be more readjustments by Mediaset.

‘Little passes TV’ wanted, in this way, to deny the rumors that suggested that their exit was the result of a retirement or a Mediaset decision not to renew the presenter’s contract. In addition, the specialized television profile has also denied that there was a bad quarry relationship with the Directorate of Informatives or with his teammates, but quite the opposite.

In addition, ‘little TV’ has denied that the fact that Cantero Do not say goodbye to the audience It was motivated by the chain, but it was a decision of the journalist himself, very discreet and someone who refuses of tearful farewells.