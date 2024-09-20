This year has not been the most fruitful for Sony If we talk about its video game division, it was launched approximately a month ago Concorda hero shooter that promised to generate millions of dollars with its online scheme that would be updated over the months. However, there was something that did not give a good feeling to users from its first trailer, which was carried over to the beta of the same until imminently crashing on its official release, as it did not sell much.

It is believed that during its two weeks of activation, the title only managed to sell 25,000 copies globally, of which 10,000 were for the PC and another 15,000 for PlayStation 5which is a pretty low fraction for any game coming from a publisher as big as Sony. And in fact, data has just been released on what their prediction cost was, and it goes beyond the rumored $200 million dollars.

Sony I had high expectations for Concordhoping that it would become its own Star Wars, but the project has turned out to be a bigger failure than anticipated. According to Colin Moriartyfounder of Last Stand Media and podcast participant Sacred Symbolsthe game had a budget of 400 million dollars. This figure makes it one of the most expensive video games ever developed, surpassing others such as Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and The Last of Us Part II.

The game’s budget had already exceeded $200 million by early 2023, when it was still in alpha. Despite this, several key elements such as monetization had not been adequately addressed. Due to the lack of progress, Sony opted to outsource to external studios, which increased spending by another $200 million. These costs do not include the acquisition of Firewalk Studios, which Sony bought in April 2023, which further increases the investment.

Development was also plagued by a “toxic positivity” within the studio, according to the source. This attitude prevented negative feedback and criticism from being taken seriously, making it difficult to identify and correct problems in development. Despite the difficulties, Hermen Hulst, CEO of PlayStation Studios, He had complete confidence in the project, even considering it as the future.

Internally, the development team shared the same optimism, referring to Concord as a key bet for the company. However, in light of recent events and with the excessive budget, the future of the game seems to be in doubt. Added to this is the fact that creative control was not in their hands all the time.