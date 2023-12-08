In the rugged hills of Hollywood, stands a symbol that goes beyond the letters that make up its name. The “Hollywood Sign”, which now represents the heart of the entertainment industry and is the emblem of the city of Los Angeleshad a beginning that has nothing to do with cinema.

In accordance with BBC, Its creation dates back to 1923, as it was used as a publicity measure to promote real estate development in the hills of the city. The original sign read “Hollywoodland,” announcing a new real estate project backed by Mack Sennett and Harry Chandler.

The choice to locate the sign high in the hills was not only intended to promote development, but also to leverage its visibility as a bold marketing strategy. Investors were confident that the sign would be an eye-catching beacon, attracting the attention of potential property buyers in the area. The joint vision of Sennett and Chandler, although initially focused on real estatesowed the seed for what would eventually become the global epicenter of entertainment.

Constructed of wood letters and stucco, the sign was initially conceived as a temporary structure that would stand for 18 months. However, history had other plans. As Hollywood established itself as the epicenter of the film industry, the sign became increasingly iconic..

How did it become just “Hollywood” on the poster?



The decline of the original lettering led to a revamp in 1949, removing the word “land” and leaving only “Hollywood.” In 1978, they changed to the steel and concrete letters that currently adorn the hills of Mount Leemarking a milestone in the evolution of the iconic sign.

The Hollywood Sign, initially conceived as an advertising claim for a residential development, outgrew and radically changed its original purpose. Its initial promotional function changed to become a symbol rooted in popular culture.