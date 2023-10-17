Has it ever rained more than 1,000 liters per square meter (l/m²) in Spain in 24 hours? The question has been in the air for 41 years, since the exceptional episode of torrential rains that in October 1982 caused the swamp de Tous, after the dam of the same name collapsed with catastrophic consequences in the Júcar basin. Numerous towns were flooded and the water reached nine meters high. The 41st anniversary of those tragic events will be commemorated on the 19th and 20th, with a devastating toll of at least 30 deaths and incalculable damage.

One of the key figures of that deluge are the 1,121 l/m² that supposedly fell in less than 24 hours in the forestry house of Muela de Cortes (Valencia), known as Casa del Barón, and which would mark the maximum fall in Spain in 24 hours. This is an estimate that appears in the reports incorporated by the Júcar Water Commission to the summary of the judicial procedure for the collapse of the Tous dam. The data was obtained thanks to an indirect calculation, combining partial records with a rain gauge and the estimate of the volume of water that entered a cistern that ended up overflowing. However, as it is a partially estimated data, and not a record, it had not been validated by the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet).

It doesn’t rain 1,000 l/m² every year. For this reason, the authors of this article consider one year ago, coinciding with the 40th anniversary of the swamp, that such an important meteorological event needed a specific study, field work on the ground, that would confirm or deny that information. It had to be done in the same place of the anniversary, where that estimate was made, to find out if that exceptional rain really occurred.

Did it rain more than 1,000 liters in 1982?

The 1,121 l/m² was a meteorological milestone, both for being the maximum daily rainfall in Spain, and for exceeding the 1,000 liter threshold. However, the big doubt was that the rain gauge recording was only partial, since the forest guard who performed the functions of observer at Casa del Barón in 1982, Ramón Sánchez, found it overturned on the morning of October 20 due to of the violence of the storm, so the rain that fell earlier could not be measured. Once the rain gauge was placed correctly, that day he recorded 483 l / m² until 6 p.m. But the data from the previous hours in which the rain gauge was overturned was missing, so to make an approximate calculation of the rain that fell between the afternoon of the 19th and the morning of the 20th, an estimate was made from the water that entered the the cistern of the forest house, which was practically empty and ended up overflowing. The calculation came to 638 l/m², which added to the 483 measured in the rain gauge gave 1,121 liters.

Vicente Aupí, measuring the depth of one of the two cisterns of Casa del Barón. Both are connected by a canal that distributes rainwater collected on the roof of the forestry station.

Those of us who sign these lines carry out this work without the intention of questioning any report, but rather of providing real data by making a detailed x-ray of the episode. The aim was to precisely measure the surface of the roof that served as a funnel for collecting water, as well as the volume of the cistern. With this we would obtain the amount of water that entered and, from this, taking into account the surface of the roof, the amount of rain that fell. In essence, a rain gauge works the same: it is an instrument whose mouth has a specific collection surface that allows the rain or snow that falls to be translated into liters per square meter.

The results of the work have been surprising, since they reveal real dimensions that differ significantly from those that appear in previous reports. Last February we took measurements of the roof, and in September we proceeded to examine and take detailed measurements on what we believed was a single cistern. But once on stage, it was found that there were actually two different cisterns, rectangular and of different sizes, with an average depth of around 1.70 meters, and connected by a canal whose dimensions we also took. Therefore, the first revealing fact of the study is that there were two cisterns and not just one.

The result reduces the rain in Casa del Barón from 1,121 to 882 liters/m2, but it is still the maximum fallen in Spain in 24 hours

The most important thing: the result of the measurements has determined, surprisingly, that the capacity of the two cisterns together and the communication channel is much lower than that estimated at the time to calculate that 1,121 l/m² rained. The actual volume is 69,139 cubic meters, which contrasts with the 110 in previous reports. Likewise, the roof from which the water is poured into the cisterns has a surface area of ​​168.41 square meters, somewhat less than the 169.22 that appeared in said reports, although here the difference is not important.

Taking all this data into account, we obtain 399 l/m²—instead of the 638 in previous reports—for the rain that fell from the afternoon of October 19 to the morning of the 20th. Adding to those 399 liters the 483 liters of rain which the forestry agent was able to measure directly once the rain gauge was correctly placed between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. on the 20th, a total result of 882 l/m² was obtained, that is, 239 less than the estimate of 1,121 that was had driven until now. Therefore, the answer to the big question is no: on October 20, 1982, it did not rain more than 1,000 liters in Muela de Cortes-Casa del Barón.

State of the retaining wall of the Tous reservoir (Valencia) after the collapse of the dam due to heavy rains in the Júcar basin, in 1982. Antonio Espejo

However, let’s not fall into disappointment: despite the difference in the result and although they remain below the mythical threshold of one thousand, 882 l/m² constitute the maximum rainfall in Spain in 24 hours. And they surpasshe official Aemet record, 817 liters in Oliva on November 3, 1987. Both episodes support the certainty that rainfall records of 800 to 900 l/m² in 24 hours are feasible in Spain. If there are two episodes in our recent history that resemble the flood, it is these two.

Recalling the experiences of hell in 1982

While we were down there, in the silence of those cisterns where no one had entered for decades, the authors of this study inevitably returned to the events of 1982, which we both experienced fully, one as a professional from the then called National Institute of Meteorology. (INM) – the current Aemet – and another as a radio journalist. At the same time that the measuring tape revealed the figures of the flood, the Dantesque scenes of streets and houses submerged in the water of the Júcar in Alzira, Carcaixent, Sumacàrcer and many other towns returned to our minds. And, above all, the countenance of the people who suffered that hell.

Taking measurements of two cisterns may seem like an easy task, but it was not so easy. We had to carry out the work with a water level greater than half a meter high and with flashlights, since it was total darkness down there. And to guarantee our safety, it was previously necessary to check if the air we were going to breathe lacked oxygen. So, as tradition dictates, before descending we explored the atmosphere by lowering a candle with a rope until we confirmed that it continued burning and the flame did not go out, which is what could have happened if there was no oxygen in the cisterns. The masks that we have become accustomed to over the years do not work in this case.

Our purpose, which we have fulfilled, was to adequately measure the cisterns in order, 41 years later, to unravel the mystery of that measurement. Our results differ and show 882 l/m² instead of 1,121, but it is a real deluge and, as far as we know, nowhere in Spain has it rained so much in a period of less than 24 hours.

Top view of the roof of the forestry station, from which rainwater is collected and goes to the cisterns. On the left, the plan with the measurements taken during the measurement that was carried out in February 2023. The study was carried out on the cisterns last September after emptying part of the volume of water they contained.

The storm of October 19 and 20, 1982 was caused by a very powerful isolated depression at high levels (dana) – equivalent to what was previously known as cold drop—, which generated what in meteorological terms is known as Mesoscale Convective Complex (MCC), that is, a large organized system of very strong storms. It was the first CCM described in Europe thanks to meteorological satellites.

It had been decades since Júcar had experienced an avenue of great magnitude, since the last one had been that of October 30, 1923, which will be a century old in a few days. Actually, the historical precedent with the greatest parallel to that of 1982 due to its exceptional nature was that of 1864, so the memory of such serious events was even more distant.

Although they had their greatest impact in the province of Valencia, the rains also affected Alicante and the region of Murcia. In the case of the capital of Alicante, 220 l/m² fell that October 20, a record only surpassed by the 270 of the catastrophic flood of September 30, 1997. In Murcia, the Segura river overflowed in some points, including its capital.

In the Júcar basin, in addition to the 882 l/m² of Casa del Barón, the most significant data were the 632 of the Barranco Salado, in the Bicorp area, and the 425 of Jalance, both on October 20, although throughout During the episode, between the 18th and 22nd of that month, more than 500 liters accumulated in a large area. In Bicorp, more than 632 actually fell, because the rain gauge overflowed due to excess rain.

The authors would like to thank the forestry workers of Casa del Barón, Javier Hermoso de Mena, José Antonio Caurín, Juan Ramón Sánchez and Vicente Colomer for the facilities they have given us to carry out this work and the help they gave us on the ground.

Rafael Armengot He is a doctor in Geography and a meteorologist. He has practiced for more than 30 years at Aemet.

Vicente Aupi He is a scientific communicator and collaborator of Aemet.

