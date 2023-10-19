Friday, October 20, 2023, 01:09



According to Ana Belén and Jesús Noguero, Shakespeare was wrong when he believed that Romeo and Juliet’s love ended with death. Now, 400 years later, the two artists bring to life the two famous lovers, who wake up after a long sleep, but do not recognize each other.

‘Romeo and Juliet awaken’

When:

Sunday, at 7 p.m.

Where:

New Circus Theater of Cartagena.

Tickets:

20 and 24 euros.

What was the end of the tragedy is the beginning of the true story of Romeo and Juliet. They both have to remember and find out how they got there and what still unites them, because love has conquered death this time.