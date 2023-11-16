The precursor to the United Nations was conceived by President Woodrow Wilson, who feverishly traveled across Europe calling for “peacebuilding” as well as the “creation of a League of Nations” to achieve that goal.

This occurred shortly after the First World War and, for his tireless efforts, Wilson was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1919. Ironically, the world’s first intergovernmental organization whose raison d’être was to maintain world peace failed miserably.

The aftermath of World War II led to the founding of an equally inept organization with the same utopian concept of preventing future world wars: the United Nations.

The 20th century is now known as the bloodiest century in history for the sheer number of wars that ravaged the world. It is not necessary to turn to experts to deduce that the United Nations has failed on this front, among others.

In fact, the UN has become an epithet for corruption and ineptitude.

At least other global governing bodies — such as the Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) — manage to fulfill their mission despite rampant corruption.

How did the main intergovernmental organization charged with ensuring and promoting world peace spend its existence being obsessively belligerent towards one of its member states?

Since 2015, the UN — made up of 193 member states and two observer states — has adopted 140 resolutions against Israel. In 2022, the UN General Assembly adopted more resolutions critical of Israel than against all other nations combined.

To put this in perspective, Israel — the “startup nation of the world” — is slightly smaller than New Jersey. However, Israel has been forced to resist the abuses of larger and stronger nations since the creation of the Jewish State on May 14, 1948.

No wonder Israel is undeterred whenever the odds are against it.

Back to the theme of the United Nations being the embodiment of corruption and ineptitude: during the 1994 genocide in Rwanda, when Hutu soldiers massacred at least 800,000 Tutsi Rwandans in 100 days, the man tasked with overseeing peacekeeping efforts of the UN — Kofi Annan — failed miserably when it mattered most.

In fact, Annan ordered Canadian Army Lieutenant General Roméo Dallaire, then force commander of the UN Assistance Mission for Rwanda, to withdraw. This happened despite Dallaire’s repeated submission of information stating that the provision of additional troops, logistics and weapons were necessary to quell the escalating violence.

Dallaire wrote in 2014 that “preventing this genocide was possible; it was our moral obligation.” The Canadian general added: “And it is a failure that has haunted me every day for the last 20 years.”

In 1995, a year after the genocide in Rwanda, more than 8,000 Bosnian Muslim men and boys were massacred by the Bosnian Serb army in what is called the Srebrenica Massacre. Once again, Annan, charged with overseeing UN peacekeeping efforts, failed when it mattered most.

Despite these egregious failures, Annan was rewarded with the UN’s highest job when he was appointed secretary-general in 1997. To no one’s surprise, both he and the UN won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2001.

Determined to emulate his father by following in his footsteps, son Kojo Annan became embroiled in the oil-for-food scandal in 2004, after receiving payments from a Swiss company that had won the lucrative United Nations contract to run the assistance to citizens affected by economic sanctions on Iraq.

All of this happened during his father’s tenure as UN Secretary-General.

Fast forward to the end of last month, when the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution demanding that Israel submit to a “sustained humanitarian truce leading to the cessation of hostilities.” This same body was unable to pass a resolution condemning the terrorist organization Hamas, the true perpetrators of the current Israel-Hamas war, by infiltrating Israel from the South, on October 7, and killing around 1,400 civilians.

Additionally, Iran, which funds Hamas and is the world’s leading sponsor of terrorism, was chosen earlier this year to chair the UN Human Rights Council’s annual Social Forum.

No wonder then-President Donald Trump withdrew US membership from the UN Human Rights Council — a move that was met with apoplectic anger by the media and progressive elite.

Although the United Nations is the target of praise and adulation from multitudes of gullible individuals across the world, it is time to come to terms with the true face of the global organization.

The fact is that, as it is constituted, the UN follows the orders of a progressive and irresponsible global elite that seeks to undermine the sovereignty of nations that do not bow to its rules.

Kweku Boafo is the former director of state affairs for America First Works, the grassroots arm of the America First Policy Institute, founded by veterans of the Trump administration. Under Trump, Boafo was director of Peace Corps Response, leading strategic initiatives within the Peace Corps

