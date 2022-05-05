Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

A recent study, issued by the Trends Center for Research and Consultation, under the title: “How did the Brotherhood employ women as a tool of conflict? .. A reading of the transformations of the role of sisters within the group,” a reading of a group of recent transformations of women’s activism within the Muslim Brotherhood and the contexts that These transformations ruled, and the implications of employing them as an arm to serve the group’s goals during the past years, and its recent emergence in the crisis of the raging conflict between the leaders of the organization. A true ideology of the Brotherhood, but it was a necessity to keep pace with the current crises, as women appeared as an alternative to fill the organizational vacuum that followed the absence of the central leadership, and then were employed in demonstrations, protests and violence and exploited to gain a measure of sympathy, and then as a tool to provide logistical support for terrorist operations, and these roles confronted them The Egyptian authorities succeeded in thwarting them, which means that they are “temporary” roles imposed by circumstances and will disappear once a state of balance occurs within the group, and this matter is governed by a limit. There are several factors related to the group’s ability to end its current internal conflict.

The study stated that the past years revealed the true face of Brotherhood women, after the accusations leveled against her of participating in qualitative operations and adopting hostile schemes against Egyptian national institutions were proven, which refutes all the allegations that the group tried to promote within the framework of the “historical injustice” industry, and destroys the private image considering that The women of the group are “nurturers and reformers”.

She explained that the “Brotherhood Sisters” support for Mahmoud Hussein’s Front reflects their tendency to keep the organization’s historical structure in place, preserve the centrality of the mother group, and their support for the discourse that bears indications and indications of continuing violence also in the face of the Egyptian state, adding that the involvement of Brotherhood women in the practice of terrorism in Egypt It may directly affect Brotherhood women’s work cadres in some other countries in which the group is still active, and it is not unlikely that these countries will deal with Brotherhood women, as an incubator for extremism, in light of their embracing the same ideology as the mother group, which will be reflected in all Emphasis on the opportunities of Muslim Brotherhood women in political participation and social work, and may undermine any opportunity for their activism in the future.

Sisters Section

The study confirmed that the Muslim Brotherhood has witnessed, over the past decade, pivotal transformations at the level of organization and movement, affected by successive unprecedented crises, which in turn produced a number of forced paths, away from the traditional frameworks of the group, and prompted the growth of the activity of organizational entities, groups and branches, which were not relevant. A prominent presence in the past, most notably the “Sisters Department”, with the aim of filling in the blanks and playing the role of the alternative on the one hand, and achieving the appearance of integration and cohesion in light of a confused situation at the internal level, reinforced by the intense conflict between the group’s leaders, on the other hand, but it did not reflect an ideological shift Realistic in dealing with the concepts of women.

The study showed that the role of the “sisters” in the organization emerged in parallel with the sudden political rise of the movement in the aftermath of 2011, for reasons necessitated by the necessity of political participation, and to appear before the international community as a ruling party in Egypt, and not as a secret organization. One, which came as a surprise to the organization, as it did not have a special strategy to address the repercussions of the fall, so that a different stage of women’s organizational activity began after 2013.

Telephone Operations

The recent “Trends” study revealed that the Brotherhood employed women as an active arm in the field of qualitative work and was involved in the implementation of operations related to communication with some agencies and the leadership and implementation of operations between inside and outside, adding that the state of intense conflict within the Brotherhood on the part of the leadership, and the competition between the two fronts of Mahmoud Hussein in Istanbul And Ibrahim Munir in London, helped attract the support of the “sisters” within the group for every front, and also strengthened the position of Muslim Brotherhood women.