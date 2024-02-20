Who is the real Ernesto? Barbara De Santi, one of the ladies who is dating the knight, finds out. The lady's disappointment after Ernesto's words.

In the television program “Men and Women”, the figure of Ernest has attracted particular attention and debate. Initially he entered the program as a suitor of Ida Platano; his story with her went through many phases, from hopes of creating a romance to clashes to the final breakup. However, when he decided to leave the show, some ladies of the throne, including Aurora, asked him to stay. Initially he left the studio, but a few weeks later he returned to the studio to begin his journey as a knight of the over throne.

This return has sparked curiosity and questions about his true nature and his intentions. Ernesto has become the subject of discussion as well as speculation, leading many to wonder who he really is and what his motivations are for remaining in the men's lineup of the program. His presence continues to make people talk and keep viewers glued to the screen, eager to discover his true identity.

In the last episode, a hidden side of the knight was revealed, and she discovered it the hard way Barbara De Santi. About her Her trust was betrayed by Ernesto's behavior, leaving her with a bad taste in her mouth.

Barbara reacted with shock and disappointment to the news that Ernesto also wanted to meet other people, feeling betrayed and set aside. Her reaction was unequivocal: she returned to her place, leaving Ernesto alone in the center, highlighting her disappointment and her emotional wound.

It emerged that, despite the messages sent and the promises made, Ernesto also seems to have interests in other ladies present in the context of the program. This revelation threw further disorientation into the already complex dynamics between him and Barbara. Ernesto showed himself as a supporter offree lovewhile Barbara clearly expressed her inability to accept this view of relationships.