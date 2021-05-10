The crisis unleashed as of 2008 convulsed the stock markets of the main countries of the world. European governments encountered enormous difficulties in financing public debt. The placement of debt securities in the markets became increasingly difficult due to the decline in demand and the increasingly unbearable debt services. Calls for help came first from Greece, then Ireland.

The Portuguese government in charge of the Socialist Party implemented austerity measures that included the reduction of salaries of the public administration and other cuts in spending and paralysis of public works. Despite this effort, in the first quarter of 2011, Portugal assumed before the European Union and the IMF that it needed help. The relief account reached 78 billion euros.

The elections arrive and the Socialist Party loses. The Social Democratic Party assumes power, whose main responsibility was to execute the agreement with the creditors, put the public accounts in order and lower the public deficit, which was equivalent to 11.2% of GDP. As Portugal is in the euro area and cannot devalue the currency, the adjustment was carried out mainly by deepening the reduction in public spending, increase in taxes and through privatizations. The immediate effect was the worsening of unemployment and the emigration of many Portuguese, the social climate worsened and the economy went into recession like almost all of Europe.

The global economic climate was stormy. The existence of the euro seemed at risk, until the president of the European Central Bank, the Italian Mario Draghi, decided to inject money into the economy, in particular through the acquisition of sovereign public debt securities: The European economy began to breathe and grow again.

In 2014 the tough rescue of the Portuguese debt ended. The Passos Coelho government had managed to reduce the fiscal deficit to 4.5% of GDP and put public accounts in order. The following year elections are held and the Social Democratic Party wins the elections in alliance with another center-right group with 38%, but does not achieve a parliamentary majority to form a government.

At that moment an unprecedented alliance was born. Headed by the Socialist Party that had come second in the elections with 28%, its leader and current Prime Minister, Antonio Costa, with the support of deputies from the left-wing parties: Portuguese Communist Party and Left Bloc, made possible the formation of an Executive Power. led by the socialists, giving birth to what will later be called the “via portuguesa”.

At this time, the situation of the countries of the European Union are in a better economic position, all growing and most of them trading partners of Portugal that allocates more than 70% of its production, plus the result of the action of the Central Bank In Europe, the country could issue debt with historically low interest rates, which translated into cheap loans for companies and especially for the economy of families who were able to access long-term loans for the purchase of properties, cars and household items.

Another important positive indicator could be observed in the tourism sector. Following the riots of the “Arab Spring”, many tourists exchanged North Africa for Portugal, reaching almost 25 million tourists per year. A “boom” in the sector of permanent growth of visits generating foreign exchange and jobs, only paralyzed at this time by the pandemic and health crisis.

The government of Socialist Prime Minister Antonio Costa remained firm in its austerity policy, kept fiscal accounts in balance and the European situation accelerated the recovery of the Portuguese economy, which managed to grow above the European average. At the same time it allowed him to lower the deficit to zero. Although it is no longer necessary to say that neither the level of public investment grew, nor the reduction of public debt, which is around 133% of its GDP. The private sector received important foreign investments, due to the low cost of labor, from some European countries, from the former Portuguese colonies and especially from China.

That was enough for the Socialist Party to win the elections with the same parliamentary alliance. In short, the truth of the Portuguese exit was made because there was a careful behavior of public finances, austerity, interest rates that do not exceed 2% interest on debt service. The impossibility of issuing currency and for any macroeconomic decision has no choice but to resort to external credit and the only thing that the socialist government did as an expansionary gesture of the economy was to return a part of the salary to state employees and the symbolic gesture of increasing the minimum wage that I set it below the income received by the Portuguese. The political culture of Portugal, the behavior of one and the other help civilized coexistence. The rest is story.

