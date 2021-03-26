After the summit of Mercosur presidents that took place this Friday, it was not clear whether or not the economic bloc has much survival ahead, if someone will get off the boat because it feels ballast nor who will be left on board. But what was in evidence is the isolationist vocation of the Argentine government, which rejects – as a full member of Mercosur – the possibility of explore new trade agreements with other blocs or countries, and also refuses to debate a tariff reduction to expand the offer in the regional market with the entry of products from other countries outside Mercosur.

Commercial isolationism is not gratuitous, of course. Argentina is becoming more and more inconsequential in international trade, with a participation that is shrinking and its variation depends, eventually, on the greater or lesser volume of the agricultural harvest.

Clarion published weeks ago the conclusions of a report by the consultancy DNI which said this: “a century ago Argentine exports came to represent 3% of the world’s total exports. In the last 20 years it was below 0.4% and today it is 0.28%. The anti-export bias is one of the keys to the setback ”.

The excuse of “External constraint” also plunged Argentina into a anti importer bias. Although there are plenty of dollars in the world, and good payers can take them at the lowest rates in history, Argentina has to sit on its few dollar reserves to dose every day who sells dollars to pay for an import. Thus, there is an office where an official receives businessmen every day who are going to ask how many dollars they are entitled to. This is how production is planned. There are also the businessmen, who in the face of a minimal commercial opening, denounce the “invasion” of foreign products. It is not only the government’s vocation for the confinement.

Isolationism and true rejection of free trade rules are paid, from now on. The foreign direct investment it has consistently fallen so far this century. Argentina managed to capture 30 out of every 100 dollars that entered the region in the form of direct investment (not financial). Today, it barely captures 5 dollars, of a cake that, nominally, tripled compared to the 90. The breaking of contracts, plus the inability to do profitable business did their thing. But it’s not just that foreigners don’t invest. The investment rate as a product of GDP is around 15%, when it is said that the investment floor to dream of a more or less sustainable growth should be around 20%.

The economist Daiana Fernandez Molero wrote days ago in the digital magazine Seoul: “To grow and develop we need to integrate into the world. However Argentina is one of the most closed economies on the planet and our Mercosur partners accompany us on that podium. It is no coincidence: the trade bloc ended up being the perfect instrument for protectionist governments that sought to shield their economies. Mercosur should be the platform to go out into the world and we ended up turning it into a fortress to protect a few beneficiaries. Mercosur blocked the international integration agenda, without contributing too much to regional integration ”.

Conversing with Clarion, Fernández Molero warned: “It is very risky for the Government to even hint that it could get out of Mercosur, I do not believe that the President’s words the UIA or the automakers liked them, for example. If we are not very competitive and on top of that we lose Mercosur clients, the outlook is not good ”.

In reserve, another economist who closely studies international trade, noted: “The gains from trade come from exploiting comparative advantages and economies of scale and variety, and this is achieved through specialization. There is a competition effect, transmission of technological knowledge, of learning through exports that Argentine companies miss out on because they cannot adequately integrate into global production chains. “

The decision to isolate itself affects investment, innovation and, of course, the possibility of generating high-quality jobs. But in the government they choose isolationism.