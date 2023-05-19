Manuel Ranoque was, with all honors, governor of the indigenous reservation of Puerto Sábalo, a remote and poorly communicated place in the middle of the Amazon jungle that can only be accessed by air or by river. The site has a small dirt track, where only the most daring pilots dare to land. Neighbors were shocked when a man of Ranoque’s importance disappeared overnight, without a trace. No one knew where he was, he had been swallowed up by the earth. The most striking thing is that he left his entire family behind. His escape was the subject of comments and gossip in the community for weeks. At the time, when the memory of him began to fade, the man called his family to ask them to meet him as soon as possible, with no time to lose. So on May 1, 19 days ago now, his wife and four children caught a single-engine plane, specialized in extreme flights, heading for a new life.

“The father told them: Come quickly, quickly, quickly. That’s why my niece and the children got on that plane. He is to blame,” says Fidencio Valencia, uncle of the mother, Magdalena Mucutuy, by phone. He believes they should never have boarded the Cessna 206, registration HK 2803, flown by a man who had previously been a taxi driver. The mystery of Ranoque’s disappearance came to light: some guerrillas had threatened him. He took the warnings as a death sentence and ended up in the city of Villavicencio, in the Eastern Plains. He hoped to receive them there and go all together to Bogotá, where they would start from scratch. However, the plane never reached its destination.

Footprint found in the jungle by the Colombian Army, this Thursday. COLOMBIAN ARMY PRESS (AFP)

The flight left Araracuara and was supposed to land in San José del Guaviare. It is believed that there are still isolated indigenous peoples on that route. Halfway through, when they were flying over Caquetá, over the Apaporis River, in the middle of the Amazon jungle, the pilot, Hernando Murcia Morales, radioed in an engine failure. There the communications were cut off, nothing more was heard from the plane again. The device was found two days ago crashed into some trees. Inside and around, the corpses of the three adults. Their bodies were delivered this Thursday to legal medicine. The most surprising thing is that the children were not there. Neither alive nor dead. The authorities remain hopeful that they have survived the crash and are wandering the jungle until they run into civilization or are found.

Their names are Lesly Jacobo Bonbaire (13), Solecni Ranoque Mucutui (9), Tien Noriel Ronoque Mucutui (4) and Cristian Neryman Ranoque Mucutui (11 months) and all of Colombia is waiting for their fate. President Gustavo Petro mistakenly announced that they had been found alive and hours later he had to back down. An official body misinformed him. Petro has been on top ever since and ensured that the top priority for the entire country right now is to find them as soon as possible. His story for now is fragmented, incomplete. It is about to be written.

The seventh crew member, apart from the family and the pilot, was the indigenous leader Hermán Mendoza Hernández. He was married and had a daughter. They say that he was worried about Magdalena and that is why he decided to accompany her on her adventure from Araracuara, a town that formed around an Amazonian prison remembered with unpleasant memories. The closest place to the accident is Cachiporro, a community on the river. Pablo Martínez, who knows the area, explained that the town once had a small school and an airstrip for small planes. He says that communication is mainly radio, through devices connected to solar panels. Its inhabitants have been involved in the search for the boys, in cooperation with the military forces.

The site where a footprint was found (bottom right, at the edge of the stream). HANDOUT (AFP)

In the mission called Operation Hope, more than 100 men of the military forces participate, going through, inch by inch, the thick jungle. Trained for high-impact missions, they have been on the ground for 13 days. Through loudspeakers, the military put audios of the anguished calls of the children’s grandmother in Uitoto, their native language. During the night, an Air Force ghost plane drops flares to illuminate the area. The soldiers will not stop in search of 3600 meters of travel.

The military found the baby’s bottle and found recent footprints of the children near a pipe. According to sources in the area, there is hope that they have survived because they are familiar with the jungle and its resources. The search is even more difficult because the rain makes the tracks disappear faster.

The plane had already crashed in Vaupés, in July 2021. There were no deaths, but it was destroyed. An aeronautical source who prefers to remain anonymous explained that the device was repaired without consulting the manufacturer (Cessna) because the restoration was cheaper that way. The plane was manufactured in 1982, in the United States, and almost forty years later, in 2019, it was brought to Colombia. The aeronautical mechanic warns that in that accident there was structural damage and the necessary revisions were not made to it to continue operating. “I couldn’t be flying,” he says. In this area of ​​Colombia there are about 40 small companies that operate as air taxis. They are not commercial flights, but charter. In general, they are precarious aircraft, whose flight autonomy is six hours.

Photograph of the plane after the July 2021 accident. THE COUNTRY

These small planes are usually the last resort for fast transportation that the inhabitants of more than half the country have in the Orinoquia and Amazonia regions. It was the way the family had to go in search of a new life, which never came. The aircraft crashed on the way, and the mystery of the whereabouts of the four years has still not been solved. The answer is hidden in the depths of the jungle.

