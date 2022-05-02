from Health editorial staff

The National Cardiovascular Prevention Campaign Truck Tour Banca del Cuore 2022 restarted on April 29: stopped for two years, among the purposes of monitoring the effects of Covid on heart health

The National Cardiovascular Prevention Campaign Truck Tour Banca del Cuore 2022 restarted on April 29th. It is an equipped truck that from April to November will stop in the heart of over 34 Italian cities, to offer all citizens the opportunity to undergo a complete and free cardiological screening.

The parameters measured for free The initiative, promoted by the Foundation for Your Heart of the National Association of Hospital Cardiologists, with the patronage of the Presidency of the Council of Ministers, the National Department of Civil Protection, Rai-Responsabilit Sociale and Federsanit-ANCI, had remained firm for two years due to the pandemic and is part of the larger Banca del Cuore National Cardiovascular Prevention Project. The screening offered includes, among other things, an electrocardiographic examination and arrhythmic screening, a metabolic screening with the detection of 9 metabolic parameters Total cholesterol, triglycerides, HDL cholesterol, HDL / LDL cholesterol ratio, LDL cholesterol, non-HDL cholesterol, Fast blood sugar , Glycated hemoglobin and Uricemia), but also the intent to monitor the general population and discover any cardiological effects deriving from Covid, still unknown and not evident, on one's cardiovascular system.

What is the Bank of the Heart Thanks to the Banca del Cuore Project, conceived by Professor Michele Gulizia and coordinated by the Foundation for your heart, all citizens who belong to the Truck will be given a personal BancomHeart, a unique card in the world that allows 24-hour access to the own electrocardiogram, blood pressure values, pathologies suffered, therapies taken, lifestyles practiced and all cardiological and laboratory tests performed. All data will thus be stored in a virtual safe that allows, through a secret password known only by the user, to connect from Italy and / or abroad to the Banca del Cuore to consult or download their clinical data each time. you wish, or make them available to your doctor or to an emergency room in the event of a health emergency.

The role of prevention Despite the high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases – underlines Michele Gulizia – I would like to emphasize that these are largely preventable through the adoption of healthy lifestyles. The Prevention Campaign allows us to go directly to the homes of the Italians, or to the squares of the main cities, where we actively carry out, since 2016, this important free cardiovascular prevention screening, which to date has allowed us to distribute over 50,600 BancomHeart to as many citizens and to save many lives. The impact of Covid-19 resulted in a huge worsening of cardiovascular disease. Prevention becomes, therefore, today even more decisive as it allows to avoid many cardiovascular events and to be able to identify risk factors and be aware of one’s state of health the first step to protect our heart.

The hospital cardiologists of our National Health Service, who have always been at the forefront of cardiovascular research and prevention, once again take to the field for free for citizens, declares Professor Furio Colivicchi, President of ANMCO (National Association of Hospital Cardiologists).

The cities preliminarily involved this year will be in order: Cuneo, Turin, Casale Monferrato, Piacenza, Rimini, Foligno, Rome, Pescara, Termoli, Campobasso, Pozzuoli, Bari, Lecce, Matera, Cosenza, Lamezia Terme, Catanzaro, Reggio Calabria, Maida, Paola Reggio Emilia, Catania, Vittoria, Cefal , Palermo, Cagliari, Sassari, Genoa, La Spezia, Florence, Pesaro, Mestre, Bolzano and Milan. About the site: https://www.periltuocuore.it/