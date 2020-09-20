The Dutch writer Cees Nooteboom receives the Formentor award by videoconference. CATI CLADERA / EFE

The light linen shirts, the mandarin collars and the leisurely and confident walk that is practiced in Formentor, a mental island within a physical island such as Mallorca, are not the most obvious setting for a speech like the one Cees gave this weekend. Nooteboom upon receiving the award of the same name. At least at first glance. Because the author born in The Hague in 1933 spoke of the truck drivers as his teachers, of the roads as his university and of the hotels as his private monastery. A self-taught who learned everything without classrooms, a nomad who was forged by hitchhiking, a great who could not thank his award in situ but, through a pandemic, through a cold video that its warmth made us forget. Because Cees Nooteboom was there, the remote owner of his own narrative arc that has made him great in front of an audience that felt they belittled all his titles and perhaps erudition to admire a unique, wise and exemplary being.

“When does one become a writer? Is it thanks to reading or thanks to life? Is it due to an accidental or, on the contrary, intentional combination of both? ” Nooteboom threw his questions like balls that he was constantly going to return. Because the answers came from the story of his life, marked by the death of his father in the Nazi bombings of his own home, by life with his mother and her new Catholic husband that led to his admission to various boarding schools. There he read classics, he learned about the “order” derived from the “order” (first with Franciscans, then with Augustinians) but his inner chaos was so intense that he left there heading for eternal nomadism. “I could not imagine myself in a university, my university would be the world,” he said. This is how he got on so many trucks in France that he discovered the great lessons of life. “The booth discourse was more focused on the next restaurant than on philosophy, and yet I think I learned a lot from them.” “I was not able to read in French until I had traveled infinitely many times with those truckers, because my school French was not enough. Was I having literary conversations with those drivers? No, but I did do something else in those booths, just as essential: listen to other people’s stories ”. This is how he came to Marcel Proust. And how he came to write.

The Nooteboom award, an author who also has a strong link with Menorca, has been the highlight of a Formentor Forum as unique as the year we live in. Today, as Isa Clara Lorda, its main translator, pointed out, “her nomadism has changed its meaning and has become an inner movement”. Maybe everyone’s.

As is the custom in the place, the invited authors talk about a book of their choice that only has to meet one condition: fit into the motto proposed by the organization and that this year has been “Bagaudas, goliardos and stylitas.” And, do not be scared, around these figures of “acrobats of the ancient and modern world” emerged this weekend characters such as those who decided to sleep a whole year in My year of rest and relaxation, Ottessa Moshfegh, who tries hibernation to change the world; the protagonists of The children’s crusade Marcel Schwob, always ready to walk; The wild detectives of Roberto Bolaño in his fight against conformism or The rampant baron, by Italo Calvino, as a trapeze artist of trees.

The classical philologist Irene Vallejo, author of Infinity in a reed, chose the Icaromenipus of Luciano de Samósata as a vindication of fantasy: “What would become of us without the help of what does not exist?”, he asked himself to defend a classic that left its traces on both Cervantes and George Lucas and his Luke Skywalker. The poet Luna Miguel chose the only official acrobat of the cast, The tightrope walker, by Jean Genet, to discuss love as the face of a coin whose cross is always lost. “To love is to be part of the narrative arc,” she argued. The journalist from The vanguard Llàtzer Moix opted for The triumph scored by Francisco Casavella. The journalist and academic Juan Luis Cebrián chose The art of pleasure of Goliarda Sapienza and Basilio Baltasar, the organizer of all this, Opus Nigrum, by Marguerite Yourcenar when we have the information. Who could resist this epic? Hopefully it will help us understand the nature and virtue of silence and secrecy, “she said, at the close of a meeting that also dissected Coetzee’s work by the hand of Eduardo Lago, Gonzalo Torné, Andrés Ibáñez and Félix de Azúa.

As an unavoidable metaphor for these intermittent times, the hotel in which the Formentor Forum was held closed this Sunday after the disbandment of the authors to undergo a transformation. Everything will be different after the return, if there is a return, but, as Nooteboom also said, in the hotels they have built their “own monastery, without confreres.” Reading, thinking and writing will find their place.