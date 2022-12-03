The truck driver who hit and killed Davide Rebellin has been identified, but not arrested: the reason is shocking

After two days of constant searches, which involved the Italian and foreign authorities, the lorry driver who caused the death of Davide Rebellin. We are talking about Wolfgang Rieke, a 62-year-old German man, already known to the police for traffic offences.

What happened in the late morning of last Wednesday 30 November a Montebello Vicenzaon the regional road 11, shocked the whole world of Italian sport.

Davide Rebellin, 51 years old, former cycling champion, appreciated and respected by the whole international two-wheel world, was hit by a truck while carrying out one of his usual training sessions.

It wasn’t there for him nothing to do. The 118 paramedics, the forces of order and the Fire Brigade immediately rushed to the scene, but unfortunately there was nothing that could be done for the rider.

The heavy vehicle had crushed him and inexorably killed instantly. Also chilling are the images that have spread of his bicycle, completely destroyed by the impact with the truck.

In addition to the pain, there was immediately a lot of anger for Rebellin’s family. Anger because the truck driver who caused the accident, immediately after the fact, he got away without giving help and losing track of him.

Witnesses and images from cameras in the area would have taken him while he was stopped, a few meters ahead, in the parking lot of a restaurant. The man would have checked the bodywork of his vehicle, then it would be come backthus seeing Rebellin’s body on the ground, and finally moved away without looking back.

Davide Rebellin: the truck driver remains free

After two days of relentless searches, the Italian and German authorities have identified the truck driver which caused the accident and the death of Davide Rebellin.

His name is Wolfgang Riekeis German, is 62 years old and was already known to the authorities for several traffic offenses in past years. In 2001 he was investigated for hit and miss and in 2004, in Chieti, his license for driving while intoxicated was withdrawn.

But the most shocking thing now is another. And that is that the truck driver will not be arrestedbecause in Germany, his country, there is no crime of vehicular homicide.

Rebellin’s funeral was scheduled for next Wednesday, but following the arrangement of aautopsythe funeral rite has been canceled and postponed to a date to be determined.