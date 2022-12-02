The truck driver who hit and killed the former cyclist Davide Rebellin has been identified

The truck driver who hit and killed the former cyclist Davide Rebellin on 30 November was identified by the police: he is a 62-year-old German who remained at large because there is no crime of roadside homicide in Germany.

The man, contrary to what was assumed at first, deliberately fled after the accident: according to some witnesses, in fact, after the impact he would have gotten out of the passenger compartment to approach the dying victim and then flee without hesitation.

The agents managed to trace the identity of the truck driver after viewing the images of the surveillance cameras in the area of ​​the accident and identifying the license plate of the truck.

Brother of the owner of the German transport company that owns the articulated lorry, the 62-year-old has already committed other serious offenses in the past, including another escape after an accident and drunk driving with a withdrawn license in Chieti, in 2014.