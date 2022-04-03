This Saturday a truce mediated by the United Nations in Yemen entered into force. The ceasefire was to last two months, in a conflict between the Houthi rebels and the Yemeni central government, supported by a coalition led by Saudi Arabia. However, just five hours after the cessation of hostilities began, the Houthi rebels raped him, according to military sources.

The military operations took place in the central province of Marib, where the Houthis advanced on three fronts, and in the southwestern province of Taiz, according to pro-government military sources. These fighting took place less than 5 hours after the start of the ceasefire. Yemeni forces responded with artillery shelling.

“We announce the entry into force of the humanitarian and military truce and our commitment to stop all military operations, as long as the other side upholds the same commitment,” Houthi military spokesman Yahya Sarea said on Twitter.

For their part, the insurgents accused Yemen of having violated the truce 34 times in the last 24 hours, but did not specify whether this occurred after the ceasefire began.

Following the escalation of Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia, efforts to broker a truce intensified. The agreement was finally reached by the United Nations with the pro-government forces and the rebels. And it coincided with the first day of Ramadan, the Muslim holy month, which meant a bit of hope among civilians.

A years-long conflict that led to the worst humanitarian crisis in the world

Since 2015, Saudi Arabia has led a military coalition that supports Yemeni President Abd Rabbo Mansour Hadi in his war against the Houthis, who are, in turn, backed by Iran, a country that denies having supplied them with weapons. The conflict is considered as a proxy war between Iran and Saudi Arabia.

After seven years of intervention, the coalition led by the Gulf monarchy has failed to dislodge the rebels from the conquered areas in northern Yemen. A previous national truce agreed in 2016 between the opposing parties and others decided unilaterally also failed.

According to the United Nations, hundreds of thousands of people have lost their lives in the conflict, most of them indirectly due to hunger, disease and lack of drinking water, while millions of others have been displaced.

Famine is an imminent danger for half the population, that is 14 million people. Malnutrition and food shortages affect millions of households that can no longer afford to live. Children are the most affected by malnutrition.

According to the Oxfam organization, the war destroyed the country’s economy and caused high unemployment, which left the population without income and in debt.

