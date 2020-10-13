The “humanitarian” truce that came into force on Saturday at noon in Nagorno Karabakh, following the agreement reached in Moscow by the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan, Zograb Mnatsakanyan and Ceyhún Bairámov, under the mediation of Russia, is not being fulfilled. The two sides accuse each other of violating the ceasefire while the head of Russian Diplomacy, Sergey Lavrov, who accompanied Mnatsakanyan and Bairamov in the negotiations, called for seriousness today and has once again pressed for the end of hostilities.

The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry has accused Armenia of attacking the city of Guiandzhá, the second largest city in Azerbaijan, with an “Elbrus” ballistic missile. At first it was mistaken for a smaller, shorter-range “Tochka-U” rocket. Baku maintains that the missile has caused deaths and injuries.

The military source assures that, since the current conflict began on September 27, only in Guiandzhá nine civilians have died and 34 were injured. Overall, there are 41 Azerbaijani civilians killed and 205 injured, according to data from the Azerbaijan Prosecutor General’s Office. Baku also reports that the Armenians today fired missiles and howitzers also at Terter and Agdam.

But in Yerevan and Nagorno Karabakh they deny having bombed Guiandzhá and blame the Azerbaijani Army for having launched attacks against several towns in the disputed enclave, Hadrut, among them, where they have denounced the death of two civilians. And that, according to Azerbaijan, Hadrut has been in the hands of his Army for days. The current outbreak of violence has already caused 25 dead and 102 wounded among Karabakh civilians. As for military casualties, the Nagorno Karabakh authorities added 51 new deaths among the troops today, bringing the total to more than 480 combatants. Baku has so far not provided data on casualties in the Azerbaijani Armed Forces.

In a meeting that Russia claims to have planned before the start of hostilities, Lavrov again received his Armenian counterpart in Moscow yesterday, to whom he informed that the truce “is not being fully implemented (…) we hope that the decisions adopted are strictly enforced by both parties. ‘ To which Mnatsakanian responded by saying that it is Azerbaijan that is violating the ceasefire and called for “a verification mechanism to ensure compliance.”

During the press conference that both ministers gave at the end of the talks, Lavrov said that Turkey supports the ceasefire. “I have spoken with the Turkish Foreign Minister, Mevlut Cavusoglu, I informed him of the agreement reached on the truce and he confirmed his country’s support for the document signed in Moscow.”