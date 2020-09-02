The troupe of the Yanka Kupala Theater in Minsk collapsed after the departure of General Director Pavel Latushko, reports Interfax with reference to the press service of the theater.

They clarified that the People’s Artist of Belarus Viktor Manaev, artists Alexander Podobed, Marta Golubeva, Evgenia Adamenko, Nikolai Kuchits and Diana Kaminska left the theater.

In total, after Latushko’s dismissal, 42 actors and other theater employees left the theater. Only 15 people remained in the troupe.

The theater has already announced that it will not open the season and that all performances have been canceled by the end of November.

On August 17, the theater’s general director Pavel Latushko was fired. Artistic director of the Russian state theater “Satyricon” Konstantin Raikin spoke in support of Pavel Latushko, director of the Yanka Kupala National Academic Theater, who was dismissed in Belarus. According to Raikin, Latushko was dismissed “for openly and honestly expressing his civil position.”