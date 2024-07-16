Carlos Salcedo has broken the silence. It was through a story on Instagram where he talks about pain and vulnerability, accompanied by the hashtags non stop (not stopping) and resilience together with an image of the footballer training. These have been the messages of the tapatío after the murder of his sister, Paola Salcedo, just two weeks ago. Since then, the controversy has been escalating with rumors of an alleged approach of the player to the Cruz Azul club asking to leave the team “urgently” and play abroad. Shortly after, his mother, María Isabel Hernández, posted a story on Instagram in which she blamed Carlos Salcedo himself and his wife for being the intellectual authors of the femicide. The Salcedo family has a long history of controversy.

Martha Paola Salcedo, 29, was murdered on June 29 in a circus in the El Arenal neighborhood in the State of Mexico. Paola, host of the sports program Leaders of the Flockwas accompanied by her four-year-old son and her caregiver. On the way out, two men on a motorcycle tried to assault her and shot her six times and fled. She was taken to a private hospital where she died. A few days later, the prosecutor’s office arrested two men as alleged participants in her murder. But as the case was about to close, the controversy had only just begun.

Paola’s mother, Maria Isabel Hernandez, posted an accusation against her son on her Instagram account. “The real reason Carlos Salcedo wants to leave the country is because he and his wife Andrea Navarro are the masterminds behind Paola’s murder.” Salcedo did not comment on the accusation. It was not until July 13 that she posted the following message:

“Let it hurt, cry as much as you need, accept what you feel, embrace your vulnerability as part of the process, don’t judge yourself for what you’re going through, allow yourself to have a broken heart, remember that no one heals overnight, be patient with yourself, with your process, remember that it’s not about forgetting what you lived, but about accepting that new reality, but accepting isn’t about erasing those memories, it’s embracing them as part of what you lived, in order to then give yourself the opportunity to receive what you truly deserve, so fill yourself with self-love and start over as many times as necessary.”

History of family controversies

The Salcedo family has been in trouble since 2015. The player accused his father Carlos Joel Salcedo of threats and financial mismanagement. In 2017, the family published a press release in which they denied the accusations and said they were a normal family that resolved their problems at home. “We regret his behavior in recent months, we believe that his current environment is not helping him as a public figure,” they concluded when referring to the footballer.

In 2018, Carlos Salcedo published a letter where he accused his parents and sister of creating a scandal to defame him. “Being my father and representative,” said the player, “he took advantage of the trust I had in him to handle my affairs and interests improperly, without my authorization.” He added that Carlos Joel Salcedo performed poorly in his job as a representative by not keeping track of the accounts of other footballers, as well as leaking personal and confidential information, which led to the estrangement between the two parties.

About her mother, María Isabel Hernández, she wrote that a true mother does not invent and expose her son in order to see him harmed, that she always wanted to manipulate him against others, and “for being in collusion with Martha Paola by trying to attack my career and marriage. For not wanting to return a house and money that I bought with great effort and with deceit and bad advice ended up in Martha Paola’s name.” That year, Paola Salcedo said that she again confronted her brother when she tried to warn him of an alleged infidelity on Andrea’s part, which is why the soccer player distanced himself even more from his parents and sister.

The alleged departure of Cruz Azul

The cement team acquired the defender from Guadalajara in 2023. He signed a contract for two million dollars a year (more than 35 million pesos). He was an important element in the tactical arrangement of coach Martín Anselmi during the last tournament, in which Cruz Azul reached the final against Club América, tied the first leg (1-1) and lost by the minimum in the return match (1-0) played at the Azteca Stadium.

Following the murder of his sister, journalist León Lecanda from the sports outlet ESPN announced that the player had negotiated his “urgent” departure with the club’s board for personal reasons, three days after the attack. However, the news was not confirmed by official sources.

According to information given by Lecanda on Tuesday, July 2, Brazilian teams such as Corinthians and Inter de Porto Alegre, showed interest in the footballer. EL PAÍS spoke that same Tuesday with Ike Carrera, a insider Cruz Azul analyst. Carrera said that, in addition to Inter de Porto Alegre, the club that has shown the most interest so far, “there is talk that San Diego FC could be interested,” said the analyst.

The 2024-2025 Apertura tournament began on Friday, July 5. Cruz Azul played on Saturday against the Mazatlán team and Salcedo’s absence was evident. The cement team confirmed that the defender was granted permission to be absent indefinitely, which is why he also did not play the match against Monterrey, on matchday 2 and is expected to continue out for at least two or three more weeks, according to some sports media.

On Tuesday, July 16, Ike Carrera added that the team is giving Salcedo time to sort out his personal problems without paying his salary and they stipulate that his return to the cement company will be before the Leagues Cup begins., on July 26 (a tournament played by teams from the Major League Soccer (MLS) of the United States, against those from the Liga MX). “He would return to training by then or his departure would definitely be announced,” comments the insider.

