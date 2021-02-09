Files often pile up on Peter Altmaier’s desk. That was the case in the Ministry of the Environment, in the Chancellery, during my time as Interim Finance Minister and now in the Ministry of Economic Affairs. “The files often did not come back,” reports the Ministry of Finance.

Altmaier often has a certain backlog when processing documents, but he is a frequent reader, he alone has hundreds of works on Otto von Bismarck. He was practically one of his predecessors as the Prussian Minister of Commerce. Altmaier recently even praised the Corona Round, the Prime Minister’s Conference with the Chancellor and Federal Ministers as “an heirloom from the Bismarck era”. Federalism enables unity in diversity.

SPD General Secretary Lars Klingbeil countered via Twitter, “That is very exciting what you write about Bismarck“, But he also had another topic:” A few companies in my constituency are urgently waiting for economic aid. Please speed up. ”Yes, the election campaign is approaching too.

And at Peter Altmaier, everything is not always as tightly and strategically organized as it was in Bismarck’s time.

After a phase of great support, when Friedrich Merz tried to take Altmaier out of office after his defeat in the bid for the CDU chairmanship in mid-January, criticism is raining down on the minister again these days, although he thought he could be here Walk a little in the footsteps of Ludwig Erhard and re-establish the social market economy in the digital age.

Protest letters pile up, quarrel with Scholz

Letters of protest are piling up from companies and firms that are still waiting for large parts of the state aid due to the weeks-long lockdown, and many have not even received payments on account.

It fits into the picture and perhaps also explains the current lows in the citizens’ assessment of the Federal Government’s crisis management: Deep rifts open up between the Federal Ministry of Economics and the Federal Ministry of Finance in the search for the culprits.

Altmaier people seem to be slowly losing patience. There would be constant new instructions from the Ministry of Finance, “you must rule out abuse”.

In addition, constantly new demands from the parliamentary room, for example to help more with brewery restaurants and fireworks. But at least seven billion euros have already been paid out.

Chancellor Angela Merkel was also reportedly annoyed internally by the sluggish payments.

The main problem was the development of an automated platform with programmers from Init. In addition, the November and December assistance for gastronomy and other industries were converted to the bridging assistance III from January with a compensation of 75 percent of the otherwise incurred turnover.

Here there are only subsidies for the fixed costs. The first installments for Bridging Aid III should be made in the next few days. Up to 100,000 euros per month are now possible. In order to identify cases of fraud, the federal states will ultimately check once again during the subsequent detailed check whether applications and the amount of aid payments were correct.

Tens of thousands of fraud cases were screened out in the first lockdown.

The cycling minister: Peter Altmaier out and about in Berlin. Photo: DAPD

The federal structure praised by Altmaier meant that, if you will, the federal states, unlike in the first lockdown phase, have slimmed down – and have delegated the application to the federal government.

Since the federal states did not see themselves in a position to do so, a platform had to be built out of the ground, said Altmaier. But there was a lack of getting all the requirements under one roof. “We waited two and a half months for the federal government’s software for November aid,” said the North Rhine-Westphalian Minister of Economic Affairs, Andreas Pinkwart (FDP), criticizing the long delays.

Altmaier apologizes

So Altmaier had to apologize. “First of all, I apologize for taking so long. If I had seen any way to speed it up, I would have done it, “he said on” Bild Live “. In addition, there was the dispute with the ministry of Olaf Scholz (SPD), above all with State Secretary Wolfgang Schmidt, and now State Secretary for Economic Affairs Ulrich Nussbaum and State Secretary for Budget Werner Gatzer are trying to accelerate the whole thing, according to the Ministry of Economic Affairs. The Scholz people accuse Altmaier of Not having taken care of the EU Commission’s slowing down when approving aid for larger companies, but the green light was given.

The thing about the shopping appeal

Many consider Peter Altmaier to be the nicest minister. But approaches such as for a new industrial policy remained approaches, in the Chancellery he previously had problems as head of the Chancellery to steer the refugee crisis in an orderly way. But the Chancellor always thanked him for his great loyalty – and immediately blocked Merz’s attempted coup. Áltmaier was happiest as the environment minister, promising to stroke “every wind turbine” and trying to be “Mr. Energiewende”. When the subsidy costs threatened to get out of hand, he typed in the concept for an electricity price brake on his PC at home, but Merkel took it silently in the end.

Altmaier is currently fighting for his political future after the federal election. In the end he was often not very fortunate. Altmaier also fell on his feet for unfortunate productions. At the end of November he posed for the “Bild” with his bike, packed with gifts in the basket. Altmaier’s message: “Shopping is a patriotic task.” Then the retail trade was also closed, and Altmaier had another patriotic task to solve: to help companies and artists in lockdown as quickly and as unbureaucratically as possible.