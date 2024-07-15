“To all the free, independent and wild women who fight every day to defend their place in the world“This is the dedication of Isabel Aaiún that appears written at the end of the music video from his Wild fillyShe recorded it in December 2021, she was 37 years old and, although she had a certain regional musical career, it was actually her first song. The video, which has her as the protagonist, takes place in an abandoned livestock warehouse. After two years, in October 2023, veteran DJ Fernando Moreno detected it and sensed the ability to connect it with the public due to its potential for people to identify with its lyrics. He remixed it with his style hard dance. Today it has become the informal anthem of the Spanish team that won the European Championship.

“Do we confirm that all of Spain went to bed yesterday and woke up today at the same pace as “Wild Filly?”. Isabel Aaiún asked this question on Monday at noon on X (the old Twitter). A few days earlier, on Hour 25, Aimar Bretos had asked Juan Manuel de Prada to listen to her.“Is this Rosalía?” The writer claimed that he found it to be an undanceable and artificially intelligent piece, but perhaps it would be more appropriate to agree that, despite the entertainment music industry, the paths of a summer song—party songs—remain inscrutable.

On June 12, 2022, Aaiún, described as the “wild filly”, performed in Burgos. In the local press she was introduced with these words: “Daughter, granddaughter and great-granddaughter of shoemakers, it was known very early on that The Shoemaker was different. Born in Segovia and armed with her art and talent, she made her way in the music scene, collaborating with artists of the stature of Pablo Mora, from Lagarto Amarillo. It is not easy to follow the luck that the song had during those first months. Until the celebration of March 8, 2023, when Cadena Dial was playing only songs sung by women throughout the day, Wild filly was the most appreciated by listeners. The success merited an article on the radio station’s website. “She has toured the stages of Castilla y León since she was a child and has displayed her talent by collaborating with other artists.”

The lyrics have the emotional and penetrating simplicity of a festival song, as if commercial García Lorca had passed a few verses of Gypsy romance through the blender so that a glorious Rocío Jurado could sing them. There are images of the falcon as a symbol of freedom, but also the horse as the uncontrolled passion of a woman who affirms her freedom in the ability to forgive. There are the waves, the moon and the scars. And it also includes a variation that modernizes the female figure. “I already have six tattoos / Under the suit for seven reasons.” To the literary critic Josep María Nadal Suau, author of Healing the skin. Essay on tattooingit seemed to him a trait of eroticism and an ironic wink because tattooed people are always asked about the meaning of the tattoo.

On October 9, 2023, Teruel DJ Fernando Moreno posted a video on his TikTok with this title: “This is what the hard filly would sound like!” I had contacted the singer and her company to agree with them on the exploitation of the song. remix it, he told EL PAÍS before going to play the song at the Spanish national team party in Madrid. The key to success has been the mutation of the song. From an empowered copla to a piece to give it all in a summer disco. It’s nothing new, but it’s very difficult to make it work. It’s the process that can be seen in the documentary series Brutal Megamix: converting a song electronically so that it could be danced in a nightclub. A day later he was already playing it at one of his performances. But the surprising thing is that after four days, in a nightclub, a group of friends were already dancing to it ecstatically and happily, wearing a T-shirt with bright yellow letters: “I am a wild colt.”

It was not the first time that Moreno adapted a song to his style. Within a few days, other DJs asked him to play it in clubs. The success was progressive. But it was played at a Carlos Alcaraz match, at the Córdoba and Español promotion parties. And the number of plays multiplied by thousands on the platforms until it became the most listened to song. It is not strange that it was played at the Evening of the Year and that thousands of people sang it all over Spain to celebrate the victory of the national team. It goes straight to the collective imagination of the country and is an explosion of electronic happiness.

