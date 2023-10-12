Italian horse racing has been in crisis for at least 10 years now. An increasingly profound crisis which has caused a progressive erosion of the prize pool and therefore of the resources available to operators. Thus comes yet another cry of alarm from a good part of the trotting categories, who have signed a document forwarded to the Ministry of Agriculture, chaired by Francesco Lollobrigida who has repeatedly demonstrated attention and interest towards the sector, announcing structural interventions . The document highlights the most urgent problems to be resolved, to prevent horse racing from being forced to stop operations and close stables and racecourses from 1 January 2024.

The requests

These are the requests: 1) An increase in the prize money allocation of 20 million euros per year for the next three years to allow the horse racing industry to continue to carry out its work. 2) A different distribution of the prize money at a geographical level to guarantee the horse racing macro-areas adequate resources proportionate to the number and quality of the horses. Higher prizes and cost reduction for the teams through targeted management of resources and the number of racing days. 3) Review of the agreements (economic remuneration agreements) with the racing companies which will have to guarantee adequate facilities and not almost abandoned ones as happens now, to adequately support the work of the operators and offer the public adequate facilities. 4) Finally have a prize payment system within 30 days of the race date. At the moment there are delays of 120/130 days for payments with withholding tax, up to 10 months for those with invoice.