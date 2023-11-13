He National Hurricane Center (NHC for its acronym in English) of Miami issued an alert about a potential formation of tropical storm in the southwestern Caribbean Sea. According to the most recent report, a broad area of ​​low pressure is expected to develop in the coming days, with possible conditions to become a tropical depression later this week as it moves northeastward across the western and central Sea. Caribbean.

If it forms, the storm will take the name Vince. These cyclonic phenomena usually arise when sea surface temperatures exceed 26 degrees Celsius and are combined with sufficient humidity and vertical wind. These conditions persist into November, especially in regions such as the Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean.

Although, on average, two tropical storms form in November in the Atlantic, it is crucial to note that they can be just as intense as those formed in other months of the season. Therefore, caution and preparation are essential.

The Atlantic tropical cyclone season is scheduled to officially conclude on November 30, according to the NHC. However, current conditions may encourage the formation of tropical storms even after this date.

Recommendations for security in the United States

Follow the instructions of local authorities. Stay tuned for weather updates and alerts. If it is necessary to go out, be careful of possible flooding and debris. For those in flood-prone areas, consider evacuating if advised by relevant authorities. See also Thousands of Kyivans were left without electricity

It is essential to be prepared for any eventuality during the tropical cyclone season. Stay informed and take necessary steps to ensure the safety of yourself and your community.