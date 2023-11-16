Josef Mengele (center), the Auschwitz doctor, in 1944, between Richard Baer, ​​camp commandant (left), and Rudolf Höss. Universal History Archive (Getty)

In April 1979 Gregory Peck was nominated for the Oscar for best actor for his portrayal of the sadistic Nazi criminal Josef Mengele. He was left without a statuette but, thanks to his performance in The children of Brazil, Mengele stopped being just the cruel doctor in the black and white photos who experimented on twins in Auschwitz and entered the popular imagination also as a fugitive in an immaculate white suit and Panama hat who lived in a mansion in the middle of the jungle in Brazil. Although at that time his whereabouts were still unknown, the film hit the nail on the head. The real Mengele was in Brazil, yes, but dead and buried.

Two months before the gala in Hollywood, the most wanted Nazi in the world drowned at the age of 67 on Bertioga beach, near São Paulo, during an excursion with a couple of Austrian friends, Liselotte and Wolfram Bossert, and their children Andreas, 12, and Sabine, 14. For them, it was not a sinister doctor famous for his sadism, but Uncle Peter, with whom they went swimming, canoeing, in the countryside or enjoyed a steak. That family was part of a tiny circle of close friends that was key to ensuring that the Nazi fugitive was never hunted.

The Brazilian journalist Betina Anton (São Paulo, 44 ​​years old) has just published the book Tropical Bavaria (Editorial Still, in Portuguese), in which he reconstructs the escape of this Angel of Death who worked in Auschwitz, with special emphasis on that handful of intimates who protected him for two decades in Brazil. European expatriates who knew his secret, but never betrayed him, although since 1959 there had been an arrest warrant against him and the reward was enormous, amounting to 3.7 million dollars. Mengele died without being discovered, nor tried for his crimes, after a 34-year escape that took him from the Nazi death camp in Poland to his native Bavaria, passing through Argentina and Paraguay, before ending up in Brazil.

The Brazilian driver’s license that Mengele used. The photo is his and the document belonged to one of his protectors. DIREN-ANP/PF Criminal Museum

The book by the journalist, editor of Internacional on the Globo channel, covers her Brazilian period in detail. Her first contact there was Wolfgang Gerhard, the man who lent him her name and her Brazilian documentation. With that identity he was buried by his friends in the Embu das Artes cemetery, near São Paulo. “Gerhard was an enthusiastic Nazi who placed the swastika on the top of the Christmas tree. “He introduced him to the families,” Anton explained during an interview in São Paulo.

“Mengele managed to live here for almost 20 years without being arrested because he was protected by his friends. There was an Austrian couple [los Bossert]a Hungarian couple [los Stammer]…Everyone spoke German. So [Mengele] I could converse with them in their own language. It’s not like he came to the end of the world and lost touch with his culture. No, he lived in tropical Bavaria. He listened to classical music, he had a good library in German that he managed to keep up to date.” He also corresponded with his only son, Rolf, and with others close to him in Germany. And his family never stopped sending him money through third parties from Bavaria.

The intimate circle he created in Brazilian lands always remained faithful. Each one had their own reasons, the author explains, that in the eighties, when she was six years old, she met one of those people. Liselotte Bossert—Mengele’s friend and the one in charge of his funeral—was a teacher at a school in the closed Germanic community of São Paulo where the author studied, a great-granddaughter of Germans on her father’s and mother’s side. One day she disappeared forever. No one gave the girl any explanation, but the serious faces and the murmurs of the adults made it clear that this was serious. It was her first contact with the chilling story that she has now investigated for six years, with dozens of interviews and diving into the letters of the Nazi leader.

His first friend, Gerhard, protected Mengele for ideological reasons. “The Stammers were not Nazis, they came to Brazil fleeing communism. The Federal Police discovered that they had businesses. Mengele contributed to the purchase of a farm [en la que vivieron juntos] and Gitta Stammer was the person who brought him money every week,” details the author. Wolfram Gerhard, her teacher’s husband, had been a corporal in the German army and had enormous admiration for his hierarchical superior. And her? “I think Liselotte was moved by the great friendship she had with him. She didn’t want to believe the crimes she committed, he said he was a scientist. And his children became very attached to him.” The children of teacher Liselotte Bossert did not agree to be interviewed for the book.

The former head of the Israeli Mossad and now nonagenarian Rafi Eitan, of the team that hunted Adolf Eichmann in Argentina and took him to Jerusalem to judge him, did speak with the author. In the sixties, a clue led Israeli espionage to São Paulo. “Rafi Eitan told me that he met Mengele face to face. But they couldn’t catch him immediately, they had to prepare the operation well and execute it.” In the meantime, Israel was immersed in a crisis with Egypt and hunting the Nazis was no longer a priority for Mossad.

The Polish Cyrla Gewertz, a victim of the experiments of the Angel of Death in Auschwitz: 15 minutes in a bathtub of boiling water, 15 minutes in a bathtub of ice water, and so on throughout the day. When he initially complained that he was burning, the Nazi snapped: “Put your head in, otherwise I’ll kill you.” Another of the human guinea pigs died next to him.

Two of the twins that Josef Mengele experimented on. Auschwitz–Birkenau

Many years later, already married to another Holocaust survivor and settled in São Paulo, she was enjoying a break in the pool of a hotel in the nearby city of Serra Negra, where the Nazi was living in hiding at the time, when someone approached her and He said to him: “Do you know who is living in the city? Mengele!” Gewertz was petrified. “She simply packed her things and left there,” says the journalist. “She didn’t call the police or want to know more. She was very traumatized. When I interviewed her [en 2017]I had trouble sleeping, I cried easily.”

Symbolic trial in the 80s

It was the victims—the twins whom Mengele used as human guinea pigs, led by Eva Mozes Kor—who in 1985, taking advantage of the 40th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz extermination camp, managed to bring Mengele’s cruel crimes to the fore. They organized a symbolic trial in Jerusalem in which dozens of twins recounted the atrocities, testimonies broadcast on television across half the planet, including Brazil, which led West Germany, Israel and the United States to jointly undertake the search.

The crucial clue came from a German who told the police about his encounter with a guy who, drunk, bragged about sending money to the Angel of Death to South America. Indeed, it was the Mengele family courier. The investigators pulled the thread, they learned that the most wanted Nazi in the world had drowned six years earlier in Brazil. And they discovered the role of the Stammers and the Bosserts, who were interrogated.

Copy of Mengele’s death certificate. BOSCO MARTIN

Professor Liselotte was ordered to leave school. Meanwhile, Brazil and the rest of the world witnessed the spectacle of the exhumation of the body and the multiple tests to confirm the identity of the Nazi. Mengele’s victims were able to breathe a little easier, but since the documentation of the experiments they survived has never been located, they were never able to give clues to doctors on how to treat the health problems they suffered.

The skeleton of the most famous and sadistic Nazi doctor ended up in the medical school of the University of São Paulo as practice material for students.

