The troops of the group “West” repelled two attacks of the Ukrainian army in the direction of Kupyansk. On Friday, June 2, said the head of the press center of the group “West” Sergei Zybinsky.

“In the area of ​​​​the settlement of Molchanovo, two attempts to attack the enemy from the 70th separate rifle battalion on foot were repelled. The enemy launched strikes from the Grad multiple launch rocket system on their retreating units, the losses of which amounted to a platoon of personnel, ”he said. TASS.

As Zybinsky clarified, seven military Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) surrendered.

On the eve of June 1, the head of the military-civilian administration of the Kharkiv region, Vitaly Ganchev, said that Russian forces had come close to Kupyansk.

On the same day, the Russian Defense Ministry said that the RF Armed Forces had stopped the actions of three sabotage and reconnaissance groups (DRGs) in the Kupyansk direction. In addition, up to 45 Ukrainian servicemen, three vehicles, an Akatsiya self-propelled artillery mount and a D-20 howitzer were destroyed in this direction in a day.

On May 31, Zybinsky said that in the Kupyan direction in the area of ​​u200bu200bthe settlements of Staritsa and Vishnevoye, artillery fire from Akatsiya and Msta-S howitzers destroyed two enemy mortar crews. In the area of ​​Lozovaya and Zapadnaya, D-20 and D-30 howitzers were hit by fire.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

