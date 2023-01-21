All college students know that January is a tough and complicated month. After Christmas, many have scheduled the exams for the first semester, with which to evaluate the subjects they have received during the previous months. These are moments that generate a lot of tension among students, because they risk it in a test. Many teachers are aware of this and some even prefer to take it with a bit of humor so that the burden is somewhat funnier for a moment.

Twitter user @Raulcast02’s teacher appears to be one of them, as he decided to troll his entire class the night before an exam. The student has shared in his profile the trap into which he and his classmates fell, who the next day had “a rather complicated exam.” What the teacher did was publish a document with a very specific name on the virtual campus of the subject: «[Oculto a estudiantes] Exam topics 1-6 to print on 01/18».

It seemed that it was an oversight by the teacher, who had accidentally uploaded to the platform the PDF file with the exam questions that the students would have to answer the next day. Nothing could be further from the truth. It was not a mistake, but a full-blown trolling. When the student downloaded the document, peculiar instructions appeared: «Open from a computer. Download the PDF and open it with Adobe. Click on the image. Listen carefully. Keep studying. See you tomorrow”.

The truth is that it was not an exam, but a rather humorous video of a woman praying while singing with somewhat deficient intonation. The publication of the teacher’s occurrence soon went viral and in less than 48 hours it already has a million reproductions and more than 25,000 ‘likes’. Many users of the social network laughed at the teacher’s occurrence and praised his sense of humor: “Your teacher is a genius”, “I want to be a teacher more and more to do things like this” or “I think this is simply a masterpiece of the 21st century” are some comments that can be read in response to the publication. Despite the joke and the humor of the situation, @Raulcast02 did not hesitate to confirm the next day how the test had been: “It was a messy exam, but one less worry.”