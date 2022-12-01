Genoa – Euripides is the starting point, but the result is a becoming, different from replica to replica. The show The Trojan women, the war and the men of Marcela Serli, scheduled in Genoa from 1 to 4 December 2022 at the Teatro Ivo Chiesa, is a “necessary re-vision” of the Greek tragedy. On stage an all-female cast (Eva Robin’s, Noemi Bresciani, Ana Facchini, Ira Fronten, Luce Santambrogio, Marcela Serli, Caterina Bonetti) surrounded by the public who will attend the performances not sitting on the red armchairs but on stage, next to the performers. And then music, video, lights and performances.

The protagonists are women who tell their stories: Athena, Cassandra, Andromaca, Elena. “They are slaves waiting to know what their fate will be. But slaves they were even before, without knowing it. Slaves to a role – explains the director – I chose for each of them an unpredictable interpreter, a break with the role and staging that we are used to seeing. I only anticipate that the soil of Hecuba, the queen, her mother, is by Eva Robin’s, in her first interpretation as an old woman ”. Marcela Serli’s intention is to overturn the well-known story of the Trojan War, inserting Euripides’ text in a tragicomic container and overturning stereotypes, making both biological and transgender women interpret the different roles of Le troiane.

The following reflection by the philosopher Paul B. Preciado is the cornerstone of the work that the director has done starting from the tragedy: “For a migrant or trans person, the success of a journey depends on the generosity with which others welcome and support you , without constantly thinking ‘here is a stranger’, but seeing your singularity as a vulnerable body and looking for another place where life could take root”.

In addition to the role and conditions of women, this “transfeminist or intersectional feminist” show – as Marcela Serli defines it – speaks of war. “When we decided to make this show, we didn’t know that the world we knew would become different – writes the director referring to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine – We had ready a feminist discourse on the stereotypical narration of women in tragedies. Then the war came close and, at that point, staging Le troiane became a double act of courage: talking about war now and doing it with actresses whose political bodies escape the norms and canons of Western society. The Trojan women, the war and the men is an attempt to reflect on patriarchal power and oppression”.

In the course of this staging, one wonders what direction these women could have taken if only they had a chance. And then, what could men have taken if they had had the eyes to look at and welcome otherness within themselves. To be inspiring and inspiring some concepts and reflections of the work were great names including Euripides, Jean-Paul Sartre, the trans philosopher Paul B. Preciado, Judith Butler, Adrienne Rich, Virginia Woolf, Byung-Chul Han.

The show, produced by the National Theater of Genoa, the Campania dei Festival Foundation, the National Theater of Nova Gorica (Slovenia) and the Vittadini Farm, will be staged on Thursday 1 and Saturday 3 December at 7.30 pm, Friday at 8.30 pm and Sunday at 4 pm For further information visit the website www.teatronazionaledigenova.it