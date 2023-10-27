Dina Mahmoud (London Washington)

The “Troika” countries (America, Britain, and Norway) welcomed the results of the meeting that Sudanese political and civil forces concluded in Addis Ababa the day before yesterday, and considered it an “important step” to form a comprehensive pro-democracy civil front in Sudan.

The US State Department said in a statement that “the Troika welcomes the meeting held this week in Ethiopia of a broad group of Sudanese civilian actors,” noting that this gathering reflects “the commitment of the Sudanese people to a democratic future.”

The statement expressed the Troika’s hope that the consensus reached in Addis Ababa would lead to “a collective commitment to convene a larger gathering that includes a more diverse representation from Sudan in the coming months.”

He called on the Sudanese parties to “seek areas of convergence and form a strong, pro-democracy civil front that can begin a process to address transitional issues, and reach a national consensus to pressure the warring parties to stop the fighting, and facilitate the arrival of humanitarian assistance to those in need.”

He considered the issue of securing a transitional civilian government after the conflict “critical” to resuming Sudan’s progress towards democracy, stressing that this requires broad participation of Sudanese from all parts of the country.

Yesterday, the Sudanese political and civil forces concluded their meeting in the Ethiopian capital by agreeing on an organizational structure that includes a leadership body headed by former Prime Minister Abdullah Hamdok.

Less than two weeks after UN officials issued a strongly worded warning that the current fighting in Sudan has plunged this country into one of the “worst humanitarian nightmares in modern history,” Sudanese professionals and activists confirmed that the battles, which have entered their seventh month, have changed the face of their country, despite In an unprecedented way, since its independence in the mid-fifties of the last century.

According to activists, the confrontations that left 9,000 dead and forced about 5.6 million to be displaced led to giving a “military character” to Sudanese society itself, amidst the worsening state of polarization between the two sides of the conflict.

Activists warned that these effects cast a greater shadow on vulnerable segments of society, especially women and children.

Over the past six months, a number of Sudanese women have been exposed to threats and acts of violence, while children have been severely affected by the “militarization” of the atmosphere in the Sudanese arena, especially since the conflicting parties are trying to win them over and win over their families.

At the same time, Sudanese doctors confirmed that the already dilapidated health sector was damaged and was on the verge of collapse, after large hospitals in the capital, Khartoum, and many cities stopped working, and other medical facilities, whether governmental or private, were destroyed, in addition to hundreds of pharmacies being exposed. , to be destroyed or looted since the beginning of the crisis.

The doctors also pointed out that the continuation of the fighting since mid-April has deprived health facilities of medicines and basic supplies, stressing that the current state of chaos also leads to a reduction in the ability of medical teams to carry out their work.

On the other hand, the website of the American radio station WCBU highlighted warnings that the current Sudanese crisis would lead to famines in areas such as the Darfur region, due to the lack of rain during the past months on the one hand, and the shrinkage of cultivated lands as a result of the battles on the other hand. On the other hand, this will exacerbate the already existing state of food insecurity.